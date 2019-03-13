Ngaka carves a place for herself in the relatively closed garment market

While working for a retail chain store in London, Ngaka was headhunted by a local retail chain store and returned home in 2005 to work as a ladies’ range buyer.

“I realised during that period how closed the market was because the companies that manufactured and supplied clothes to many stores have been doing business with them for decades. There were no newbies in the game. I saw the gap and two years later I decided to establish my business,” she said.

In the beginning she had no factory and had to outsource the manufacturing of her designs, but today Ngaka has her own factory with the capacity to manufacture 60 000 units of a specific order. “Getting a R2.5 million loan from the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) has helped my business grow.

“I also get a lot of support from the IDC in terms of marketing campaigns and being exposed to business opportunities,” she explained.

While Ngaka is a shining example for entrepreneurs, her success was not without its challenges. Her message to budding entrepreneurs is to be focused, patient and continue empower themselves with the skills needed to grow their businesses.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.