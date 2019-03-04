Tired of paper straws? Here's how this eco-entrepreneur made her stylish solution a reality

We have all experienced the pain of paper straws, from them spewing out acidic drinks or when they fall apart before you even get halfway with your drink.

For former Miss South Africa contestant, Margo Fargo, this solution was vital. However, it was also important to keep a user-friendly solution to the damage done through plastic straws hurting the environment.

The Bloemfontein-bred beauty queen has had a passion for the nature conservation since she was a child. Her family had spent time living in an area that allowed her to be exposed to understanding the role humans play in keeping the earth alive.

“We stayed on a plot where we were surrounded by home-grown food, cows, chicken and fruit trees,” says Fargo, “I exposed myself to courses, programmes and people who helped me further understand how I can make a choice and change as an individual.

“I love implementing and making changes and challenging myself, but asking myself whether it will have longevity. I have a passion for health, wellness and the youth, they are our future leaders,” says Fargo.

It was with this same passion that she came up with Fargo Straws, an idea birthed after being gifted metal straws in the Philippines. She quickly realised that this was a need on the local front but there were smaller challenges Fargo faced.

“One of the challenges was getting a local supplier at a good price in order to bring quality and affordability to people,” Fargo shares.

Available in a chic casing that comes with cleaning tools, Fargo’s straws offer a fashionable solution to quenching one’s thirst with some serious swag.