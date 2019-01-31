Here's how tailors make garments to customers' specifications

A tailor may draw an individual pattern or alter a standard pattern to fit the customer, then cut and assemble the garment. The customer is then called for a fitting and the garment is put on and the tailor marks areas requiring alterations.

The alterations are then done, zippers inserted, button-holes made and buttons sewn on, plus any decorative features. Many tailors specialise in alteration work, as there is a demand for this service in retail stores and dry-cleaners, which offer alterations as part of their service. Those that work in clothing factories need to acquire the necessary technical knowledge in all phases of clothing production.

Personal requirements

Interested in clothing design, style, colour and fashion

Good sewing skills

Able to communicate with people

Patient

Good eyesight

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects

Grade 8 Certificate for in-service training.

Grade 10 Certificate or higher qualification for training at a technical college or fashion house.

Preference is given to people with a National Senior Certificate.

What to study

Various courses in clothing production are offered at technical and private colleges. Clothing Industry Training Board: A range of short courses is offered to meet the training requirements of the clothing industry.

Many factories have their own training centres, where beginner tailors are taught how to perform each task with minimal finger, arm and body movement. Prospective tailors need to pass an entrance test set by the Training Board.