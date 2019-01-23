Innibos Craft Awards now open for new entries

Crafters showing exceptional skill and talent can now enter the third Innibos National Premier Craft Awards.

With crafts being an important part of our artistic heritage in South Africa, the competition will showcase the creative and technical excellence of crafters in the country.

The competition forms part of the Innibos National Arts Festival which takes place in Nelspruit each year and attracts thousands of visitors.

The winning crafter will take home R50 000, the first runner-up R20 000 and the second runner-up R15 000.

How to enter

The organisers of the awards have made the entry process as simple as possible.

Entry is free. All artists in the craft sector are invited to submit entries in the following disciplines: ceramics, beadwork, wirework, wood, jewellery, paper, fabric painting and printing, quilting, leatherwork, pewter, glasswork, embroidery and mixed media.

To enter, take a photo of your entry next to a matchbox to show size of scale. You can email your photo to crafts@innibos.co.za, or send it to 071 621 3597 via MMS or WhatsApp. Remember to include your name, the town in which you live and your contact details.

The closing date for entries is 12 April 2019.

Entrants who have not heard from the organisers within 30 days of the closing date must consider their entries unsuccessful in making the shortlist for final judging.

Sixty entries will be shortlisted and put forward for final judging. The adjudication panel will include experts in their field who will ensure the integrity of the competition.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening on 23 June 2019. The 60 finalists must be available to attend this awards evening. All 60 shortlisted entries will be displayed at an exhibition which will be open to the public during the Innibos National Arts Festival.

For information, you can WhatsApp Jan Bhuda on 071 621 3597, or email John Anthony Boerma at artaid@lantic.net.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.