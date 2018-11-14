Veggie-leather accessories brand is on the rise

Growing up in Amanzimtoti, Samkelisiwe Mhlongo has always held a great passion for fashion. Hoping to make a career of her love of design she took to the Durban University of Technology in pursue of a diploma in fashion and textile but did not have the fees to complete her studies.

This setback did not stop Mhlongo from creating accessories on her spare time. She started a fashion venture with a friend but the partnership fell flat.

“I was just at home and trying to figure out what I should do next. Then I remembered that I’ve always wanted to create bags and stuff. So I started exploring with different fabrics and at that point I wanted to do a course in working with leather but it was too expensive. So, I started teaching myself and bought my own set of tools.”

A year later, Mhlongo has been able to launch a bag and accessories line from her very own house. All pattern work, leather dying and sowing for the St Reign creations are done from the comfort of her own home. With the outcry surrounding the use of leather, Mhlongo opts for a more conscious alternative known as veg-tan leather.