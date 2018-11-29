How to wear the short suit
It is hard to separate the suit from the idea of formal wear.
From the oversized collars, the double-breasted blazer and the belted blazer, these alterations have made the suit an office wear staple that can sometimes come across as rigid and tricky to pull off as casual wear.
However, this season the defining feature of the short suit is, of course, the shorts.
When choosing shorts to wear, select the colour and the fabric that can complement your suit jacket or blazer as it still remains an essential item to the whole outfit.
The hem of your shorts should be no more than three inches above your knee cap.
While ensuring your jacket and shorts are complementary is important, it does not mean you have to restrict yourself to matching combinations.
Play around with different colours and materials to achieve a different mix of styles.
Dinner date
Keep it classic in a double breasted suit jacket, worn with matching colour shorts. Wear with a cotton shirt, paired with a crisp white canvas sneaker and accessorise with a leather watch.
At an event
Wear a check print blazer in multiple colours and pair it with a matching T-shirt and shorts in toned down colours. Aceessorise with a chain necklace, tinted sunglasses and a cross body bag
City vacation
Go for a linen suit jacket in a pastel colour, and wear it with shorts in contrasting pastel colour. Complete the outfit with a golf T-shirt and a pair of loafers.