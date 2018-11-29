How to wear the short suit

It is hard to separate the suit from the idea of formal wear.

From the oversized collars, the double-breasted blazer and the belted blazer, these alterations have made the suit an office wear staple that can sometimes come across as rigid and tricky to pull off as casual wear.

However, this season the defining feature of the short suit is, of course, the shorts.

When choosing shorts to wear, select the colour and the fabric that can complement your suit jacket or blazer as it still remains an essential item to the whole outfit.

The hem of your shorts should be no more than three inches above your knee cap.

While ensuring your jacket and shorts are complementary is important, it does not mean you have to restrict yourself to matching combinations.

Play around with different colours and materials to achieve a different mix of styles.