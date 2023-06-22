Sip on some tea
If you find yourself in Cape Town this weekend do drop by the Mount Nelson for some afternoon tea. The hotel is renowned for its afternoon tea offering. You can choose from over 60 premium loose leaf and flowering teas, as well as local infusions such as buchu, rooibos and honeybush. If that’s a little too much choice for you, you can just go for the signature Mount Nelson Tea, a blend of Darjeeling, Kenya, Assam, Keemun, Yunnan, and Ceylon with a unique added ingredient: pink rose petals.
Chef Vicky Gurovich is back at the hotel after an eight-year hiatus. She was pastry chef from 2009 to 2014, and she left to be part of the team that opened the Westcliff Four Seasons in Johannesburg. Gurovich has collaborated with the hotel’s new executive chef George Jardine on the sweet and savoury menu for the hotel’s afternoon tea. R495 per adult, R325 per child under 12 Wednesday to Sunday at 12pm or 3pm.
Catch some tunes from Sjava and Big Zulu
Sjava and Big Zulu will be bringing their music collaboration, Inkabi Zezwe Tour to Pretoria, at the SunBet Arena on Saturday, June 24.
The intermingling of traditional IsiZulu musical forms with contemporary music is where the two artists meet; Sjava makes his way through African trap and Afro-soul while Big Zulu boisterously asserts by way of hip-hop.
The collaborative album between Sjava and Big Zulu highlights the rich tapestry of complex Zulu identities and its people.
Tickets start at R280 and can be purchased at Computicket.
It’s winter but weekend entertainment is aplenty
Enjoy some amazing theatre or music
Image: Sean Gibson
It’s nearly the weekend and if you’re wondering what to do instead of huddling at home under the blankets, here are three things you can try.
Go to the theatre
Londiwe Dlomo It’s nearly the weekend and if you’re wondering what to do instead of huddling at home under the blankets, here are three things you can try. Go to the theatre If you’re in Johannesburg and you love the theatre you’re in luck.
This weekend you can choose from a variety of shows such as the Drakensberg Boys Choir at the Mandela stage (23-24 June). Audiences will be treated to a wide selection of music from the classics and modern pop with unique arrangements. A second show to look forward to is Bhūmi, the word means earth in Sanskrit (23-25 June). The show aims to bring awareness about climate change using the medium of dance, classical Indian dance, namely Bharatanatyam to be exact.
The show will be performed by the Sarvavidya Dance Ensemble (SDE). These two are just some of what the theatre brings this weekend, there’s plenty more. So put on your best and head on out for a night at the theatre.
Tickets are available at www.joburgtheatre.com
Celebrating the benefits of ancient Indian practice of yoga
Sip on some tea
If you find yourself in Cape Town this weekend do drop by the Mount Nelson for some afternoon tea. The hotel is renowned for its afternoon tea offering. You can choose from over 60 premium loose leaf and flowering teas, as well as local infusions such as buchu, rooibos and honeybush. If that’s a little too much choice for you, you can just go for the signature Mount Nelson Tea, a blend of Darjeeling, Kenya, Assam, Keemun, Yunnan, and Ceylon with a unique added ingredient: pink rose petals.
Chef Vicky Gurovich is back at the hotel after an eight-year hiatus. She was pastry chef from 2009 to 2014, and she left to be part of the team that opened the Westcliff Four Seasons in Johannesburg. Gurovich has collaborated with the hotel’s new executive chef George Jardine on the sweet and savoury menu for the hotel’s afternoon tea. R495 per adult, R325 per child under 12 Wednesday to Sunday at 12pm or 3pm.
Catch some tunes from Sjava and Big Zulu
Sjava and Big Zulu will be bringing their music collaboration, Inkabi Zezwe Tour to Pretoria, at the SunBet Arena on Saturday, June 24.
The intermingling of traditional IsiZulu musical forms with contemporary music is where the two artists meet; Sjava makes his way through African trap and Afro-soul while Big Zulu boisterously asserts by way of hip-hop.
The collaborative album between Sjava and Big Zulu highlights the rich tapestry of complex Zulu identities and its people.
Tickets start at R280 and can be purchased at Computicket.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos