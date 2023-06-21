Celebrating the benefits of ancient Indian practice of yoga

Today is International Yoga Day. If you didn’t start off the day with a bit of yoga, you have plenty of time to celebrate it when you get back from work.
Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that aims to harmonise mind, body and spirit. It has taken on many forms and is even controversial, with certain groups of people being for it and others against it for religious purposes. But that’s a story for another day, today we focus on celebrating the practice.
The idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly. A resolution was later introduced by India’s ambassador, Asoke Kumar Mukerji, to establish June 21 as International Yoga Day.
The consulate-general of India in Johannesburg will be celebrating International Yoga Day this Saturday, June 24, at the Wanderers Stadium. The aim of the day is to bring together individuals, families and communities to engage in yoga sessions, workshops, demonstrations and discussions.
Consulate-general Mahesh Kumar expressed his excitement for the event, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the International Day of Yoga to SA on such a grand scale. This event serves as a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to come together and experience the transformative power of yoga. Through this inaugural event, we aim to create an inclusive and culturally enriching environment that celebrates the essence of unity and well-being.”
If you’ll be one of the people joining in the celebration this Saturday, here are three tips to help you have a good day from Claire Bowen from Shower to Shower.
• Breathe and hydrate
Remember to take deep, conscious breaths throughout the session. Stay hydrated by sipping on water before, during and after your session. Keeping your body properly hydrated helps regulate temperature and keeps you feeling cool and energised.
• Light and breathable attire
Opt for loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton or bamboo. These materials allow air to circulate, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout.
• Embrace the cool-down
After an invigorating yoga session, take a few moments to cool down. This can include gentle stretches, relaxing in a comfortable seated position, or even trying a calming meditation. Embracing the cool-down phase allows your body to reset and aids in maintaining a sense of inner tranquillity.
If you’re the type of person who likes to figure things out on your own first before attending a class, YouTube is a treasure trove for beginners. As always, first consult your doctor.
If you have any underlying health issues, it’s always best to learn from accredited content creators who are familiar and well-versed in the practice of yoga.
Image: dolgachov/123RF
