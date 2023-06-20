Parents water seed of young aspiring farmer's dreams

The future of farming in SA is safe in the hands of youngsters such as Fred Junior MacCarthy.
The 12-year-old lives on a working farm and wants to make the world better by alleviating hunger.
The home-schooled pre-teen has already started by educating his peers on farming with his Garden School Project, which teaches the basics of growing vegetables such as spinach.
“I have a school that will be harvesting their spinach already,” states Junior.
The gardening project is the precursor of his ambitious multi-million-rand project, Junior Farm Park, which aims to inspire youngsters to learn about commercial farming.
Fred told Sowetan that he was already interested in farming as early as grade 2. His teacher then alerted his parents, who at the time lived in Randburg and would visit the family farm on holidays and weekends. In 2021, the MacCarthys - mom Busisiwe, dad Fred and Fred Junior’s two younger siblings - moved to one of their farms in Brits in the North West, where his father taught him how to drive a tractor.
The family has in total 72h of land made up of individual farms. One of these properties has been set aside for the Junior Farm Park project. The MacCarthys purchased their first farm in 2015 and their last one in 2018.
“In 2015, you could say it was a bit of subsistence farming. It was more like a hobby coming to the farm, slaughtering a few animals and taking them back to the city. Then we realised farming can be done commercially and it can be a business. That’s why we bought more farms,” says Busisiwe.
Fred says his day starts with checking his family’s farm store, work on his schoolwork and then he feeds the chickens. He then collects chicken eggs and has playtime after that.
“I like preparing the land with a tractor, broiler production, layer production and also the vegetable production, where we grow vegetables and we do everything - spraying, weeding and harvesting. That’s what I like in vegetable production and also liking where my food comes from,” says Fred.
Fred has already started teaching one school about farming and the joys of planting their own food.
Not only is Fred a farmer, but he is also thinking of taking flying lessons.
“We were all scared when he said he wanted to start flying. Flying is not child’s play but that’s what he wants to do. He wants to fly, he wants to farm, he wants to be a commercial farmer that will have his own aeroplane, visiting his farms all over. I guess it’s part of his career, so we had to encourage him to do what he wants and pay for the PPL [private pilot licence] and let him study,” explains Busisiwe.
Fred has urged his peers to strive to come up with solutions for the issues facing the country.
“Say bye bye to hunger, get yourself on a tractor and play productively and tell your people or your friends to come to the Junior Farm Park when it opens and we play with the big toys and teach other how to farm and we’ll be commercial farmers and save millions of children that go to bed without food.”
Busisiwe echoes her son’s sentiments, stating that parents should observe where their children’s interests lie, especially when they’re playing, and support them.
“If we didn’t support him or notice him when he was playing, we probably would have pushed him towards a wrong career path, missing something bigger that he was passionate about. They must observe and support what their kids are passionate about,” she says.
In an effort to support his vision, petroleum company and convenience services retailer Engen has pledged R20,000 to Junior’s vision. The funds will be used to purchase garden forks, rakes, spades, watering cans and wheelbarrows.
Parents water seed of young aspiring farmer's dreams
Fred Junior knows how to driver a tractor, grow spinach
