So, what’s wrong with a sangoma having tattoos?
By Zipho Dolamo - 13 March 2023 - 08:36
It’s approximately 9.48pm on Monday March 6 and I’m putting the final touches to my newest tattoo. It’s my fifth tattoo.
Tattoos are contentious in my spiritual home. UMathiyane has denounced having them as “devil worshipping”. I laugh it off because what does that even mean?..
