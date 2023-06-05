I thank mom, gran for making me a faith warrior
I'm grateful to them because I'm a sangoma today who navigates practice through faith
By Zipho Dolamo - 05 June 2023 - 07:43
Though admirable, I find my mother Xoli’s faith immensely exhausting at times. By no means do I say this in a critical way but as a person who is obsessed with controlling nearly every aspect of my life, having a problem where the only solution is “prayer” or “talking to God” is just not the action point I need.
This is often my mother’s advice and I just want to scream. Jokes and sarcasm aside, my mother navigates life with faith as her primary GPS. I honestly at times have no idea how and why she hasn’t run out of faith, particularly because life has dealt her, and us as a family, some terrible cards. ..
