Don’t seek spiritual healing only out of desperation
Before problems multiply, learn to listen to the ancestors
By Zipho Dolamo - 16 January 2023 - 09:05
If you’re reading this, please I implore you: do not wait for your life to turn to dust before you seek spiritual help, please!
I say dust but really what I mean is the commonly used “S” word to describe fecal matter. Hint, it rhymes with fit and Schmit. ..
Don’t seek spiritual healing only out of desperation
Before problems multiply, learn to listen to the ancestors
If you’re reading this, please I implore you: do not wait for your life to turn to dust before you seek spiritual help, please!
I say dust but really what I mean is the commonly used “S” word to describe fecal matter. Hint, it rhymes with fit and Schmit. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos