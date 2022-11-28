×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Wellness

The value of interpreting your own dreams

Seeking spiritual help in ways that validate legitimacy of the practice

By Zipho Dolamo - 28 November 2022 - 09:02

Have you ever had a dream that was so vivid and so real that you became certain this iteration of reality  was not the only one you have existed?

You become certain that there are parts of you that carry prehistoric identities and memories because some of the specificity of the details of this dream. Additionally, in this dream you are both watching as yourself and you occupy a "character" and play a role in the dream. The moment you wake you can still see, feel and smell the surroundings of your dream momentarily until you fully awaken. Me neither! ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe