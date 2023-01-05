Don’t rush the process
Making the shift from a supporting role to a lead role in your own story requires great tenacity and instinct. But what is often overlooked is knowing your time – and that is something that cannot be rushed. To overcome that feeling of discouragement from a lack of progress, move to gratitude and work at your pace towards your aspirations.
Be authentic
The overwhelming feeling of fear of being left behind by our age mates is often the catalyst that excites us to make those life transformation goals and then cross our fingers in the hope that they will stick. Resist the urge to make big life changes by remaining true to yourselves and growing from there. Pursuing goals and dreams from the vantage of what comes authentic to you will most likely yield a much more pleasing outcome.
Rely on what you know
It is easier to build from a foundation than to begin from the ground, and the same approach can be applied when we step into something new. Our values, principles and teachings and lessons help to shape our belief systems – and guide us into the unknown. This year, write down less of the “I must do” listicles and lean on the “what I know”. This way you affirm what you know and are more likely to open up to the new.
Life lesson on staying true to who you are
Breaking the cycle of New Year resolutions
A new year has come again and you have held to whatever prophesy was spoken over 2023, however before you know it’s mid-year and your resolution is a distant memory.
Instead of making the same promise of new beginnings to yourself, break the cycle of revolving-door New Year resolutions by taking notes from The River actor Galaletsang Koffman’s life lesson on staying true to who you are and growing from there.
Galaletsang Koffman strikes gold with hard work
Don’t rush the process
Making the shift from a supporting role to a lead role in your own story requires great tenacity and instinct. But what is often overlooked is knowing your time – and that is something that cannot be rushed. To overcome that feeling of discouragement from a lack of progress, move to gratitude and work at your pace towards your aspirations.
Be authentic
The overwhelming feeling of fear of being left behind by our age mates is often the catalyst that excites us to make those life transformation goals and then cross our fingers in the hope that they will stick. Resist the urge to make big life changes by remaining true to yourselves and growing from there. Pursuing goals and dreams from the vantage of what comes authentic to you will most likely yield a much more pleasing outcome.
Rely on what you know
It is easier to build from a foundation than to begin from the ground, and the same approach can be applied when we step into something new. Our values, principles and teachings and lessons help to shape our belief systems – and guide us into the unknown. This year, write down less of the “I must do” listicles and lean on the “what I know”. This way you affirm what you know and are more likely to open up to the new.
Pabi Cooper, Alphi Mkhwanazi top TikTok list
Bad boy image just an act, says heartthrob Unathi Mkhize
Motsoaledi Setumo bounces back with new energy for acting
Eugene Khoza returns with one-man show after five-year break
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos