Cruising nicely to Portuguese Island

Priority, please!
Existing between slates of textured glass and access codes, the member-only Yacht Club is the hidden world of luxurious cruising. Situated in the foredecks of the ship, the exclusive club boasts posh 71 designer suites with a dedicated 24-hour butler service. Other private facilities included the lounge, pool deck and bar with an adjacent buffet.
The private restaurant, L’Olivo, offers soulful dishes such as scrumptious pastas and Durban curries.
With large glass windows levitating the restaurant above the sea, Sea Pavilion, serves a beautiful exploration of Asian cuisine. On the menu, try a meal which offers an assortment of seafood delicacies – deep-fried and hand-roll sushi; sashimi and prawns and octopus meat on a bed of sticky rice.
The Butlers Cut restaurant is another speciality restaurant, plating up American-styled steakhouse food, with its speciality of tender and aged Angus beef. After receiving a five-star review from my fellow travellers, mainly for its succulent lamb chops, we had to go there twice. The lone star of the show was the bone marrow starter served with buttered toast, medallions caramelised onions and a dollop of green mint puree.
Another must-do is the Aurea Spa in the Yacht Club precinct. With each therapy room facing the ocean and selections of treatments, you will be left feeling rejuvenated and feeling light as air.
Kumalo was a guest of MSC Cruises
An ardent baritone voice comes over the speakers announcing the commencement of the muster drill. It’s a mandatory safety emergency drill for all passengers and crew onboard.
The momentous task is carried out with relative success, with some guests’ passive engagement causing a delay in the embarkation time. Anxiety coupled with the afternoon humidity is soon eased as the large vessel makes its way out to the open sea.
The impressive MSC Splendida luxury cruise ship first docked onto the Durban shores last November and recently had its first voyage to Portuguese Island, Mozambique. On board, the vessel features a stunning theatre, relaxing day spa, colossal 21 bars and lounges plus seven restaurants.
Shortly after steering out of the bustling Durban port, the sound of a low-flying helicopter echoes on the top deck. Turns out that the dramatic and swift copper airlift is for the pilot who directs the ship out of the port.
Panic of being pilotless sweeps over fellow travellers, but then we are quickly reassured that the two captains have it under control. The balcony cabins open with a beeline view of the open sea.
Life onboard
The passages channel guests into the main spaces of the ship. Splendid lighting features, ceiling mirrors and glossy elevators flow into its heavily decorous interiors and themed spaces. Upholstered stairways with railings accented in lustrous timber and reinforced with silver metallic rods are staple features throughout. The infamous three-storey sparkling aureate diamond stairway cascades down the middle of the ship. The grand space houses the shopping strip, enquiries desk and entrances to the main dining restaurant and jazz lounges.
Life onboard is busy and over-crowded, with guests having to queue at elevators, buffet areas, bars, photo collection stations and lunchtime restaurants. The jam-packed daily itinerary services the curious appetites of guests who did not wish to lie by the pool deck. Amenities such as arts and crafts activities, dance classes, theatre shows, casino, cigar lounge, 3D game room and Formula 1 simulation kept guests occupied.
The only places of refuge from the crowds and heat are the cabins and private balconies overlooking the glistening endless ocean. In the nighttime, the restaurant-cum-nightclub and lounges come to life. A regular fixture at The Purple Lounge, a group of line dancers from Durban hit the dance floor with their effortless choreography, which was fumbled by the intrigued onlookers.
Unfortunately, the ship did not land on Portuguese Island. The captain’s decision to call off the shore excursion was due to strong sea winds, which could have resulted in the tender boats capsizing. With the ratio of one crew member per three guests, the floating hotel estimated to be at 98% capacity, guests had to contend with the ship’s limited offerings for another day.
