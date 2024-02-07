Why Huawei's MateBook D 16 and nova Y72 make an awesome duo

Following hot on the heels of the launch of the MateBook D 16 series of lightweight, feature-packed laptops, Huawei has debuted yet another impressive gadget: the nova Y72 smartphone.

Let's take a closer look at what makes each of these new additions to the Huawei family so awesome in their own right — and why they make an even better tech duo:

Boost your productivity with the MateBook D 16 series

Perfect for busy professionals and students who are always on the go, the laptops in the Huawei MateBook D 16 series feature sleek good looks and incorporate an array of user-centric features designed to help you work faster, smarter and better.

There are two models in the range:



