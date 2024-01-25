Eight simple ways to save more on your shopping

Shopping is a necessity, but it can also be a source of stress and frustration if you find you often have to spend more than you can afford. Fortunately, you can save money on your shopping without compromising quality or quantity. This listicle will share ideas to help you get the best deals and discounts on your purchases.

1. Save with coupons

Coupons are vouchers that offer a fixed or percentage discount on a specific product or service; you can find them online, in newspapers and magazines, on flyers or on products themselves.

To use a coupon, you need to present it at the checkout or enter the code online before paying. Some coupons have expiration dates and terms and conditions, so read them carefully.

2. Cash in on cashback rewards

Cashback is a type of rewards programme offered via apps, websites, stores and banks, which gives you the opportunity to earn back a percentage of the cost of your purchases as cash or credit.

To do so, you must register with the rewards programme, possibly linking your payment method in the process, and shop through the programme's platform or partner stores.

Some cashback programmes have minimum thresholds, fees or limitations, so check the terms and conditions before signing up.

3. Sign up for loyalty programmes

Loyalty programmes are schemes that reward you for your repeated purchases or interactions with a brand or a store by offering you points, vouchers, freebies or other benefits.

You can sign up for loyalty programmes online, in-store or through an app and, to reap the benefits, will typically be required to show your membership card, scan a bar code, or enter your phone number or email address at the checkout.

4. Compare prices and read reviews

Using coupons, cashback rewards and loyalty programmes can help you save money on your shopping and may allow you to enjoy other perks and advantages. However, you should also be careful not to overspend or buy things you don't need just because they are on sale or offer a reward. Always compare prices, read reviews and stick to your budget and shopping list.

5. Embrace online shopping

Online shopping via the websites of big grocery stores, such as Makro and Boxer, is a convenient and cost-effective way for shoppers to compare prices, find deals, use coupons and earn cashback rewards on groceries and household essentials.

By buying online and having items delivered to your door, you'll also save time and petrol money, while avoiding crowds, queues and traffic.

6. Stay in the know about the latest deals and discount offers

Furniture and appliances are essential elements for a comfortable home, but often come with hefty price tags. To get the best bang for your buck, it's worth keeping an eye out for sales and buying these products when stores are offering exclusive discounts.