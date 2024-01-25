Eight simple ways to save more on your shopping
Learn how to uncover the best deals, discounts and rewards and start saving on everything from groceries to tech today
Shopping is a necessity, but it can also be a source of stress and frustration if you find you often have to spend more than you can afford. Fortunately, you can save money on your shopping without compromising quality or quantity. This listicle will share ideas to help you get the best deals and discounts on your purchases.
1. Save with coupons
Coupons are vouchers that offer a fixed or percentage discount on a specific product or service; you can find them online, in newspapers and magazines, on flyers or on products themselves.
To use a coupon, you need to present it at the checkout or enter the code online before paying. Some coupons have expiration dates and terms and conditions, so read them carefully.
2. Cash in on cashback rewards
Cashback is a type of rewards programme offered via apps, websites, stores and banks, which gives you the opportunity to earn back a percentage of the cost of your purchases as cash or credit.
To do so, you must register with the rewards programme, possibly linking your payment method in the process, and shop through the programme's platform or partner stores.
Some cashback programmes have minimum thresholds, fees or limitations, so check the terms and conditions before signing up.
3. Sign up for loyalty programmes
Loyalty programmes are schemes that reward you for your repeated purchases or interactions with a brand or a store by offering you points, vouchers, freebies or other benefits.
You can sign up for loyalty programmes online, in-store or through an app and, to reap the benefits, will typically be required to show your membership card, scan a bar code, or enter your phone number or email address at the checkout.
4. Compare prices and read reviews
Using coupons, cashback rewards and loyalty programmes can help you save money on your shopping and may allow you to enjoy other perks and advantages. However, you should also be careful not to overspend or buy things you don't need just because they are on sale or offer a reward. Always compare prices, read reviews and stick to your budget and shopping list.
5. Embrace online shopping
Online shopping via the websites of big grocery stores, such as Makro and Boxer, is a convenient and cost-effective way for shoppers to compare prices, find deals, use coupons and earn cashback rewards on groceries and household essentials.
By buying online and having items delivered to your door, you'll also save time and petrol money, while avoiding crowds, queues and traffic.
6. Stay in the know about the latest deals and discount offers
Furniture and appliances are essential elements for a comfortable home, but often come with hefty price tags. To get the best bang for your buck, it's worth keeping an eye out for sales and buying these products when stores are offering exclusive discounts.
Latestspecials makes it easy to compare deals to find the best savings, streamlining your shopping experience
You can use Latestspecials to uncover the top deals and discounts on a wide range of products. This handy online platform features flyers and catalogues showcasing the latest specials from a wide range of different retailers, including those selling furnishings, tech, fashion and groceries. It makes it easy to compare deals to find the best savings, streamlining your shopping experience.
As an added bonus, some of the retailers featured on Latestspecials offer cashback rewards and loyalty programmes, allowing you to cash in on additional rewards and perks.
7. Avoid impulse buying
Impulse buying is when you buy something without planning or thinking, usually because of an emotional trigger, such as boredom, stress or excitement. This can lead to overspending and wasting money on things you don't actually need or want.
To avoid impulse buying, you should plan your shopping, set a budget, make a list, and stick to it. It would help to avoid shopping when you're tired or in a bad mood and, if you're grocery shopping, doing so when you're hungry.
8. Make your own home essentials and save money
Making your home essentials, such as cleaning products, toiletries or foods, can help you save money. Another bonus is that you customise them according to your unique preferences and needs.
You can make your home essentials using recipes and methods that you can find online or in books. You can also use coupons, cashback rewards and loyalty programmes when buying the ingredients, materials and tools you need, allowing you to enjoy additional savings.
This article was sponsored by Latestspecials.