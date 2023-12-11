A fresh start

After a successful run at Unilever SA, Sphelele Mjadu is starting a new journey with the launch of her own firm, Defined PR.

Tell me about yourself

I am originally from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal and am the middle child of five. I went to study at the University of Pretoria, where I did my BCom in marketing management and then my honours degree.

How did you get into public relations?

My love for brands grew in high school. I was really fascinated with advertising and marketing. I was always intrigued by how brands came up with adverts and how the industry worked. I was on a school committee that planned events, which needs a lot of creative work, and that started to build a love for making things beautiful from behind the scenes.

You have 17 years of experience in this industry. What are the biggest lessons you’ve learned?

I started as a brand assistant at Estée Lauder and dedicated myself to this new world of corporate. This was how I landed in the communications side of marketing. Working for Estée Lauder taught me the intricacies of what it takes to build brands from a marketing perspective and the real passion was born.

What followed?

I decided I wanted to be more involved in building the strategy of a brand — when you work for a global company, most of its marketing strategies are done globally. I wanted to be part of a team that expands your knowledge and expands your mind, which is why, when Unilever SA was looking for a PR lead to build its PR department from the ground up, I was all for it.

What was your biggest challenge at Unilever SA?

Unilever has had its fair share of crises when it comes to brand. One of the biggest challenges was TRESemmé [in 2020 the brand received backlash over an advert many deemed racist]. It challenged me both from a personal and from a business perspective. It took 12 months to put together a new strategy.

It was challenging to be a person with Afro hair and a dark-skinned Black woman who knows how it feels to be marginalised. I had to be at the forefront of talking to the media and political organisations that thought I was only in the position because I am a Black woman, but that was my job.

Why did you start your own company?

I got to a space where I couldn’t grow anymore within the organisation. I wanted to be challenged in a different way and decided to start my own PR agency, which focuses on communication strategies, events, and influencer marketing. It’s really challenging, but it’s stretching my mind and capabilities.

What has been a highlight?

After putting in the work of building Unilever’s South African PR team, Destiny magazine honoured me with the Power of 40 award, which was a testament to what I had done for Unilever in terms of leading and orchestrating industry firsts.

Where do you see yourself in the future?

I want to be part of the beacon of transformation in brand communications. At the moment, if we look at the industry at large, it feels as though brands are all doing the same things. This is the time to look at what we do to transform the way brands communicate. More than anything, I want to see brands work together to transform the industry and pursue excellence.

Who inspires you?

I know it’s a cliché, but the immediate person is my mom, who has been in business for 25 years. I have seen her strength, endurance, and grit. She is unapologetic about what she wants in life. And then, people who have mastered the art of self-development because they truly understand themselves and their weaknesses. I am also inspired by Oprah — while she is a wealthy woman now, she has overcome so much to get where she is.

What advice do you have for young women who want a career in marketing?

You need focus, dedication, and discipline. Know what you want and work towards it. Make sure that your work speaks for you, and that discipline will help you navigate the world.