Vaya with Viya: accommodation app will revolutionise the way you plan vaycays

Viya, an exciting new accommodation booking app, is now available for local travellers seeking to plan unforgettable getaways across SA — and it's set to revolutionise the way we explore our beautiful country.

With over 25,000 accommodation options around Mzansi, Viya is your gateway to a world of fantastic travel experiences. The app allows you to filter your searches by location, price, amenities and more, making it simple to find your dream vaycay, whether you prefer luxury escapes or budget-friendly adventures.

But Viya is more than just a booking app — it doubles as a social media platform. The app's user-friendly interface makes it easy to create a Viya profile. You can then capture and share your own travel experiences through photo or video posts and post-trip reviews.

You can also follow other travellers' profiles, including those of popular local content creators and influencers such as Brenden Praise, Oros Mampofu, Gophari, Black Tony Stark and Rego & Dise, who've partnered with the brand for its #VayaWithViya campaign celebrating truly South African travel content.