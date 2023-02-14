Celebrity speed dating with Sjava, Nandi Madida, Nina Hastie and more

Roses are red, violets are blue and love is in the air. Welcome to SMag’s first celebrity speed dating. Hop on board, because SMag’s love boat is here. To get you in the spirit for Valentine’s Day, we are playing celebrity speed dating with some of our faves including Tino Chinyani, Nandi Madida, Sjava and Nina Hastie.

Swipe right, or swipe left? That’s the modern love language according to Hastie . Heartthrob Chinyani’s love language is all about cuddles. You don’t have to be single to play SMag’s celebrity speed dating and who knows a thing or two about love than Madida? Married to Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini she believes everyday should be Valentine’s Day. Head below for all their video clips.

But before that, SMag and our friends at Vilafonté have got the best wine to help you toast the month of love. All you have to do is follow us on Instagram (@sowetan.s.mag) and share with us via direct message your most personal and heartwarming love story.

The best story as picked by SMag team will win a bottle of Vilafonté Series M 2020 worth R1100. Competition closes on February 28.