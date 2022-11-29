Lanseria’s Fluent lounge helps lift anxiety of travelling
Smaller airports offer relaxed atmosphere
I love an uncomplicated experience, especially when travelling. Oftentimes big airports leave me feeling anxious and make travelling a bit of an ordeal.
I have of course learnt some tips and tricks over the years to take the anxiety out of travelling. However, once in a while I appreciate travelling out of a smaller airport like Lanseria international airport. The less busy atmosphere appeals to the leisure lover in me. I was recently at the airport again to take a look at the newly established Standard Bank Fluent lounge. The lounge has been in operation for close to two months now...
