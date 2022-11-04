Melody Molale in tune with content creator trends

With a fashion sense best described as bold, sassy and sophisticated, Molale is undoubtedly the true epitome of style goals, based on being awarded the SA Style Awards winner in 2019.
Image: SUPPLIED
Having started her digital footprint in early 2009, Melody Molale is one of the very first content creators in SA.
At the beginning of her come-up 13 years ago, the brand influencer, beauty and travel blogger had to forge her way into a tight-knit industry no matter what it took.
“Because blogging wasn’t seen as a credible thing back in the day, I’d always have to figure my way into fashion and high-profile events. It’s either I’d be a plus one or I’d gate crash the event…
"I know that was not the right thing to do but at the time I had to do all I could to make my mark in the entertainment industry because content creators were not rated as being a celebrity,” says Molale.
“I’ve been a fashion enthusiast since I was young and with the introduction of the digital and social media era over a decade ago, I came up with the idea to record myself on camera to give out fashion and lifestyle tips after the number of likes I received on Facebook regarding my fashion taste.
“In 2012, I decided to actively start a blog called Fashion Freaks where my team and I would cover what people were wearing at the Durban July. We’d run through different outfits from popular fashionistas at the time and we’d look out for what’s trending in fashion.”
With a fashion sense best described as bold, sassy and sophisticated, Molale is undoubtedly the true epitome of style goals, based on being awarded the SA Style Awards winner in 2019.
“To be honest, being a digital content creator happened by accident. I have a PR degree and I worked at an advertising agency for a couple of years but I always knew I belonged in the world of digital content creation,” says the 36-year-old.
“I remember my very first paying job was in 2013 where I got to style a runway look for an alcohol brand. From there I started getting paid to post on Instagram for various brands – bear in mind that that was way before it was a known thing for companies to pay influencers to post on their personal accounts. One would say I am the OG of paid-post influencers…”
With the amount of experience and influence under her belt as a digital fashion guru, Molale has grown to be among the top influencers in SA. She has managed to gain a following in a distinct niche, where she actively engages.
Her knowledge and vast experience have had the power to impact her social audience on how they view and purchase fashion.
“A lot of things have changed since I first started as a content creator. Now, you don’t have to sell influencers to brands anymore or justify why we now have influencers in the mainstream industry or why they are being paid large amounts – back in the day we had to do a lot of convincing to brands to work with us… there was a lot of begging, a** kissing and trying to make them see the new era we were trying to introduce,” Molale says.
“Yes, although this space is still unregulated, however, it’s evolving in such a wonderful way. We’ve got the younger generation who are doing amazing things in the content creation space, be it in fashion, beauty, lifestyle or the social media scene.
“The plan going forward is to continue with content creation and evolve as it goes.”
