New kid on the block Lift touched down at King Shaka International Airport, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
The company's CEO, Jonathan Ayache, said the airline's launch followed relentless demand and they started exploring Durban route options two years ago.
“It was in the heart of lockdown. We had this idea that because of Covid there [was a potential need for] an airline with a difference, one that is customer-centric and brings with it hospitality,” he said.
Ayache promised that clients' flight experiences would be different to other airlines and include industry-leading leg room.
The airline “employs 200 people, mostly from Durban”. It has also bolstered its fleet by adding two new aircraft, with plans to increase the network and flights into Durban.
IN PICS | Lift-off for Durban as new local airline touches down
Travellers given more choice with Lift’s new Joburg to Durban route
Pet owners will be happy to know that Lift offers dog-friendly flights, while discerning travellers can enjoy premium class, which boasts extra space.
Ethekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda congratulated the airline for expanding its reach.
“Besides this route being popular with tourists coming from inland provinces, it is also a strategic economic route which links the economic hub of Gauteng with the ... port of Durban,” he said.
Kaunda said he hoped Lift would provide much-needed relief to KwaZulu-Natal, whose residents now had more travel options.
The launch comes as the country commemorates transport month, which has seen the government create awareness about the economic importance of transport.
Kaunda said the airline's entry into the market is also likely to shake up the local aviation industry.
“It is good for customers because of competition. Customers stand to benefit from low prices and improved quality."
Chairperson of Dube Tradeport Mpumelelo Zikalala said he was delighted with the launch, adding that traffic volumes at King Shaka International Airport had spiked in June to 56% of pre-pandemic levels.
“King Shaka is one of the fastest recovering airports, with the majority of traffic driven by leisure travel. Domestic travel has played a role in driving this growth."
Zikalala said the airline would augur well for Durban.
“As we drive the recovery of the South African economy, every sector needs support to contribute to growth and employment."
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Dube Tradeport CEO Hamish Erskine said he was grateful Lift had chosen Durban. He added that the launch followed engagement with international airlines that had expressed optimism about doing business in the country.
Despite challenges plaguing the industry, there were positive signs, Erskine said.
TimesLIVE
