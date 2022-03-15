POLL | Would you pay R3,000 for a domestic trip on FlySafair?

Travellers trying to book air tickets this week were shocked to find that some flights to local destinations were priced at more than R3,000 one way.

The surge came as Comair, which operates Kulula.com and British Airways in SA, was grounded.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended the company's air operator certificate (AOC) indefinitely after it failed to convince the authority that its risk and safety management systems are up to scratch. This after a number of safety incidents on recent flights.