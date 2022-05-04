FlySafair selling flight tickets for R8 in annual mega sale — Here’s how you can score a ticket

Hopeful travellers are waiting with bated breath for FlySafair’s crazy flight sale after the airline announced it will sell tickets for R8 as part of its 2022 mega sale.

The airline said the sale will start at 9am on Wednesday and 30,000 tickets, available for selected domestic routes excluding Mauritius, can only be bought online via FlySafair’s website.

“SA, we invite you to throw your sanity away because sh*t’s going to get crazy. Keep an eye on our social media platforms and your email inbox for more info on our crazy R8 sale, starting at 9am sharp. You’d be nuts to miss out,” said the airline.

The sale started in August 2015, a year after the airline took its first flight and sold 30,000 tickets for R1 each.

In 2016, the airline sold 15,000 tickets for R2, and in 2018 30,000 tickets were offered for R4 each. The following year 45,000 tickets were sold for R5 each.