IN PICTURES | Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stun in Dolce & Gabbana at wedding

All the Dolce & Gabbana looks from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding in Italy is all that we want to talk about today.

The couple opted for a punk, modern and edgy ceremony at a picturesque castle nestled at the historic Portofino, attended by their closest friends and family.

The wedding celebrations began at the weekend as multiple members of the Kardashian clan began arriving in Portofino.