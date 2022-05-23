IN PICTURES | Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stun in Dolce & Gabbana at wedding
All the Dolce & Gabbana looks from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding in Italy is all that we want to talk about today.
The couple opted for a punk, modern and edgy ceremony at a picturesque castle nestled at the historic Portofino, attended by their closest friends and family.
The wedding celebrations began at the weekend as multiple members of the Kardashian clan began arriving in Portofino.
The first spotting was Kourtney's mother Kris and sister Khloe. Kris donned a floor-length Dolce & Gabbana sheath lace number, with floral appliqué, for a pre-wedding yacht outing.
Khloe looked sexy in a Dolce & Gabbana bodycon dress, styled with knee-high Emilio Pucci boots for the same occasion. Kim rocked a figure-hugging Dolce & Gabban dress. The bride stunned in a mini-dress, complete with a gothic Dolce & Gabbana veil.
Now for the big day...
The bride served in a corseted Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin that is said to have been inspired by vintage Italian lingerie. But the magic comes with the dreamy and sweeping Virgin Mary veil with floral hand embroidery.
Khloe switched into a dramatic gold headpiece and Gothic sheer gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Kris looked divine walking her daughter down the aisle in a pink floral lace gown.
