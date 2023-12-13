'Come Dine with Me SA' serves up LOLs aplenty in season 9
Tune in for new episodes of the ultimate dinner party battle every Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174)
The ultimate dinner party battle continues every Wednesday at 8pm as new episodes of the ninth season of Come Dine with Me SA premiere on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).
Each week, a group of four contestants compete to impress each other with their cooking and hosting skills in an effort to win the big bucks — there's a R10,000 cash prize up for grabs. While some of them effortlessly cook up a storm, for others throwing a dinner party for a bunch of strangers with cameras rolling is a recipe for total disaster.
Season 9 of this Safta award-winning show is once again narrated by the hilarious and witty Dave Lamb. So, along with a heap of drama and entertainment, you're guaranteed plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.
You're also sure to find inspiration for your festive table as the contestants attempt serve up an array of local culinary delights each week — some more successfully than others. Fish stew, coconut milk sago pudding and date and brandy pudding are some of the flavourful dishes on the menu.
So far, viewers have met bold, brave and brilliant contestants hailing from the Dolphin Coast of Durban, the East Rand of Joburg and Hout Bay in Cape Town — and there's more eccentric characters to come this season. Keep an eye out for familiar faces like celebrity presenter Bongani Bingwa, who'll be hosting his own dinner party.
Tune in for brand-new episodes of Come Dine with Me SA every Wednesday on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) at 8pm, with repeats on Thursdays at 5pm. If you happen to miss any episodes, don't stress, they'll be available for viewing on DStv Catch-Up.
Visit the BBC Africa website to find more shows to keep you happily entertained over the holidays.
This article was sponsored by BBC Lifestyle Africa and BBC Studios SA.