'Come Dine with Me SA' serves up LOLs aplenty in season 9

The ultimate dinner party battle continues every Wednesday at 8pm as new episodes of the ninth season of Come Dine with Me SA premiere on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).

Each week, a group of four contestants compete to impress each other with their cooking and hosting skills in an effort to win the big bucks — there's a R10,000 cash prize up for grabs. While some of them effortlessly cook up a storm, for others throwing a dinner party for a bunch of strangers with cameras rolling is a recipe for total disaster.

Season 9 of this Safta award-winning show is once again narrated by the hilarious and witty Dave Lamb. So, along with a heap of drama and entertainment, you're guaranteed plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

You're also sure to find inspiration for your festive table as the contestants attempt serve up an array of local culinary delights each week — some more successfully than others. Fish stew, coconut milk sago pudding and date and brandy pudding are some of the flavourful dishes on the menu.