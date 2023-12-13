A merry convenient Christmas!  

There are all types of Christmas lunches, from the traditional to the modern. Whether you’re hosting family, the whole clan, or a few friends — or it’s just the two of you — it’s always an event.

However, the happy day can also be a cause of great stress and anxiety for some, and it doesn’t have to be. To quote Dame Mary Berry, British celebrity chef and baking legend, “Who cares if you didn’t make it all from scratch?”

There are so many options nowadays to make Christmas lunch less time-consuming and stressful. The cleanup will be a breeze as well, with everybody still having some energy to help. Most importantly, your family and friends will have a bit more time to spend together on this day.

Where to start, you ask? At your local grocer, of course. You can also shop online and have it all delivered. We’ve rounded up some offerings.

Ready-to-eat starters

The cheesy pesto croissant wreath from Pick n Pay is a savoury pull-apart wreath that you heat and eat. It’s great when paired with its Crafted Collection burrata and Crafted Collection exotic tomato selection and basil leaves.

Get the Crafted Collection charcuterie to round off the setting. Woolworths has a DIY kit for a Christmas olive-and-rosemary wreath in a box that’s perfect for those who still want to make the starter, as well as other ready-made products such as a relish and chutney selection and a hummus selection. Checkers offers a plethora of sweet, savoury or healthy platters for any occasion.

Deli-delicious mains

I’m a huge fan of the deli at the grocery store, which has saved the day many times. Here you can get frozen pastries, meat dishes, and custom cakes, among others. It is important to remember to find out how many days in advance you can order dishes and what is readily available.

At Pick n Pay, you can choose from turkey, gammon or pork belly at the hot deli as well as sides such as roast vegetables, roast potatoes, mash, and savoury rice. You can also order Christmas doughnuts that can be picked up in store, as well as individual trifles, among various desserts.