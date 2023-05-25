Chef Neo Nontso bags international award

And while she is taking the opportunity of being in Sweden to go on holiday, Nontso will also be using the time to network and blog from different restaurants in the country.
“The only thing I’ve prepared for the trip is the dress I’ll be wearing to the awards. But apart from that I’m looking forward to meeting people on that side, and even though I don’t plan to work, I will be blogging and showing people what people on that side are eating.
“I’d like to walk my audience through what I’ll be eating so that when I formulate a recipe, they’ll understand where the inspiration comes from,” she said.
While Nontso started her culinary career with a social media network Instagram page where she’d share steps on preparing meals, she has managed to grow the Dine With Neo brand by becoming a cookbook author and launching her own brand of spices.
“It was great but it was intimidating at first because people are picky with the content they consume. I had to constantly show people my style of cooking and introduce them to my kitchen.
“So, building everything was the hard part but once people understood me and what I was about, everything just grew organically,” she said.
In an age where there are many chefs who thrive online, Nontso believes that her love for travelling keeps her brand relevant.
“Travelling and following trends will always keep you relevant. You have to look at what the world is doing because cooking is a form of art and is a career and just like in any other career, you have to keep up with what’s going on and adapt.”
And if you’re wondering how she manages to stay in shape while enjoying her calorie-rich and hearty meals, Nontso says her secret is intermittent fasting.
“At first I didn’t know that I was doing it but I wouldn’t eat before a certain time. I never eat before 12pm and that’s helped me maintain my body weight. Fasting for 16 hours a day is important and is healthy for the body too and during my eating window, I know exactly what I want to eat and can enjoy food freely.”
magadlam@sowetan.co.za
Chef Neo Nontso bags international award
'I’m so excited about the win and it’s confirmation of everything I’m doing currently'
Image: Craig Fraser
Just seven months after launching her first cookbook titled @dinewithneo – My Insta Feast, food entrepreneur, Neo Nontso has earned her first international award.
Flying the South African flag high, the chef will be walking away with two Gourmand World Cookbook gongs under the categories First Book and Design & Art Work, which will be presented at the Umea Food Symposium that will be taking place in Sweden from May 25 to May 28.
“I’m so excited about the win and for me it’s confirmation of everything that I’m doing currently and that I’m on the right path. When I published my book, I didn’t even expect to win any awards and to be recognised internationally is something that is mind-blowing for me. I’m super excited about it,” she told Sowetan.
The 28-year-old said she believed what contributed to her international recognition was how she infused foreign flavours into South African food.
“My audience is not just in SA, so I’m using ingredients that are generic for other countries as well. Although I wanted to create food for home, I also wanted to show that there are different ways of making our own dishes, and thus adopting from other food cultures in the world.
“I think that’s why my recipes are relatable on an international level and there are so many recipes I’ve gotten from other countries in the book,” Nontso said.
Image: Craig Fraser
And while she is taking the opportunity of being in Sweden to go on holiday, Nontso will also be using the time to network and blog from different restaurants in the country.
“The only thing I’ve prepared for the trip is the dress I’ll be wearing to the awards. But apart from that I’m looking forward to meeting people on that side, and even though I don’t plan to work, I will be blogging and showing people what people on that side are eating.
“I’d like to walk my audience through what I’ll be eating so that when I formulate a recipe, they’ll understand where the inspiration comes from,” she said.
While Nontso started her culinary career with a social media network Instagram page where she’d share steps on preparing meals, she has managed to grow the Dine With Neo brand by becoming a cookbook author and launching her own brand of spices.
“It was great but it was intimidating at first because people are picky with the content they consume. I had to constantly show people my style of cooking and introduce them to my kitchen.
“So, building everything was the hard part but once people understood me and what I was about, everything just grew organically,” she said.
In an age where there are many chefs who thrive online, Nontso believes that her love for travelling keeps her brand relevant.
“Travelling and following trends will always keep you relevant. You have to look at what the world is doing because cooking is a form of art and is a career and just like in any other career, you have to keep up with what’s going on and adapt.”
And if you’re wondering how she manages to stay in shape while enjoying her calorie-rich and hearty meals, Nontso says her secret is intermittent fasting.
“At first I didn’t know that I was doing it but I wouldn’t eat before a certain time. I never eat before 12pm and that’s helped me maintain my body weight. Fasting for 16 hours a day is important and is healthy for the body too and during my eating window, I know exactly what I want to eat and can enjoy food freely.”
magadlam@sowetan.co.za
RECIPE | Neo Nontso's gammon
Celebrated foodie reinvents herself and publishes her first cookbook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos