Start celebration season with a pop and win with J.C. Le Roux
The maker of SA’s most loved sparkling wines has put together a Celebration Wishlist, giving you the chance to win your pick of luxurious prizes
J.C. Le Roux, the maker of SA’s most loved sparkling wines, understands the festive season can mean many different things to different people.
For some, it's all about gratitude, good will or simply good times. For others, it's about cherished moments spent with loved ones or taking a much-needed mental break and being able to rest and reflect.
Whatever the festive season means to you, there is always so much to celebrate — and no celebration is complete without a pop and the sparkle of a glass of bubbly to toast the occasion.
To add some extra exuberance to your holiday celebrations this year, J.C. Le Roux is giving you the chance to win your pick of luxurious prizes from its specially curated Celebration Wishlist.
This Celebration Wishlist features an array of desirable goodies, including skincare hampers, luggage sets, outdoor furniture, shopping vouchers, jewellery, makeup sets and bubbly celebration kits. There are even prizes that were personally added to the list by J.C. Le Roux ambassadors Zoë Brown and Mpoomy Ledwaba.
To virtually explore J.C. Le Roux’s Celebration Wishlist, all you have to do is purchase a bottle of bubbly scan the QR code found on the bottle with your smartphone. Click on the items on the Wishlist you'd love to own, complete the entry form and you'll be entered into a lucky draw to win them — it’s as easy as that.
Here’s to finding lots to celebrate with a pop and the sparkle of J.C. Le Roux bubbly this festive season. Cheers!
The J.C. Le Roux range of available at leading retailers nationwide and can also be purchased online at Jcleroux.co.za.
To learn more about J.C. Le Roux, follow the brand on X, Facebook and Instagram.
This article is sponsored by J.C. Le Roux.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol is not for sale to those under 18.