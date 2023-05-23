This Africa Day don’t get caught up in the jollof wars, try something from a different African country, there’s 54 of them!
We love the flavourful cuisine of West Africa but there’s so much more to explore on the continent. How about you try something from a country closer to home? How about Zambia? The Republic of Zambia, as it’s officially known, is situated in south-central Africa. South Africans and Zambians are no strangers to each other although there might not be a lot of food discussion amongst us. Thanks to two chefs at the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort, you can try some traditional Zambian cuisine.
Zambia has over 70 ethnic groups. The Bemba people are the largest group in Zambia, and their cuisine is characterised by bold, spicy flavours and hearty meals. One of their signature dishes is Nshima, a thick porridge made from maize flour, which is typically enjoyed with a variety of stews. Below the chefs share recipes for a curried gazelle/beef stew and a recipe for Nshima.
Expand your culinary horizon by trying some Zambian cuisine
Fare from southern African country is characterised by bold, spicy flavours and hearty meals
Image: Supplied
We love the flavourful cuisine of West Africa but there’s so much more to explore on the continent. How about you try something from a country closer to home? How about Zambia? The Republic of Zambia, as it’s officially known, is situated in south-central Africa. South Africans and Zambians are no strangers to each other although there might not be a lot of food discussion amongst us. Thanks to two chefs at the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort, you can try some traditional Zambian cuisine.
Zambia has over 70 ethnic groups. The Bemba people are the largest group in Zambia, and their cuisine is characterised by bold, spicy flavours and hearty meals. One of their signature dishes is Nshima, a thick porridge made from maize flour, which is typically enjoyed with a variety of stews. Below the chefs share recipes for a curried gazelle/beef stew and a recipe for Nshima.
Image: 123RF
Curried gazelle – From chef Claudia Sichinga
Serves 4.
Ingredients
Method
Image: 123RF
Nshima – From chef Frank Samba
Ingredients
Method
If you’re up to exploring you can visit some African food markets in and around Johannesburg. Some of them have delis with some dishes already prepared for you to try. The Urban Ethnic Market at Blackheath Pavilion close to the Cresta Mall might be a destination to consider. They have a user-friendly website and you can order online as well.
If you’re looking for a craft market experience you can try looking for African food vendors at the Rosebank rooftop market.
And if you don’t mind navigating the busy streets of the inner-city, Yeoville offers a pan African culinary experience with many eateries and produce markets featuring foods from the rest of the continent.
