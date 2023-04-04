'Eskom decision taken to boost its borrowing powers'
Treasury slammed over its resolve to grant power utility financial exemptions
National Treasury says its controversial decision to exempt Eskom from reporting expenditure irregularities in its financial statements was taken to boost the borrowing powers of the embattled power utility.
The move to grant Eskom financial exemptions has been met with outrage over lack of transparency in how taxpayers' money was spent and potential corruption...
'Eskom decision taken to boost its borrowing powers'
Treasury slammed over its resolve to grant power utility financial exemptions
National Treasury says its controversial decision to exempt Eskom from reporting expenditure irregularities in its financial statements was taken to boost the borrowing powers of the embattled power utility.
The move to grant Eskom financial exemptions has been met with outrage over lack of transparency in how taxpayers' money was spent and potential corruption...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos