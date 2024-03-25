Romance has a 'fiercely modern attitude' at H&M this autumn
Elevated feminine details are juxtaposed with biker-inspired accessories in the brand's covetable new autumn/winter collection
Take the autumn by storm with romantic modern tailoring and biker-inspired accessories from H&M's latest collection, available at select H&M stores and online from Superbalist.
The brand's covetable autumn/winter collection takes its cue from the romanticism of the Baroque era but is firmly rooted in the here and now. The long lines of power suits and leggings contrast with billowing volume in ruffled hems, oversized tie-neck tops and wide-leg trousers. Transparency is key, evoking a sensual spirit and employing lingerie details in a new way. Set against sleek faux leather or decorative details, the look is both streamlined and opulent.
“Our main source of inspiration came from visually stunning films. The collection is a stylish mix of historic references, but with a fiercely modern attitude. It’s our contemporary interpretation of romanticism”, says Eliana Masgalos, concept designer at H&M.
Key pieces include trouser suits, long dresses, maxi skirts and embellished tops in a sophisticated neutral palette of black, silver, earth tones and off-whites. Elevated feminine details such as bows, flounces and pintucks are juxtaposed with studded and heavy metal detailed accessories and shoes. A slight equestrian touch with boots ground the romanticism, as does denim for a bit of street-style edge.
