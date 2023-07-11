TINA HOKWANA | Firm ordered to reinstate employee after unfair dismissal

An employee who was dismissed for dishonesty and misrepresentation has had his dismissal declared substantively unfair and reinstated.
In a case that Johannesburg labour court acting judge Smanga Sethene describes as “the first of its kind in our employment law jurisprudence”, the employer dismissed the employee for dishonesty and misrepresentation allegedly contained in the particulars of claim in civil litigation instituted by the employee against the employer. The particulars of claim were drafted, signed, filed and served by the employee’s attorney who admitted under oath, an error on his part not attributable to the employee at all.
Mr E Tlhaganyane was employed by Assmang Limited-Blackrock Mine (Assmang) on or around October 2011, as a shift supervisor. On July 20 2017, he was suspended on allegations that he stole the employer’s disciplinary records and following an investigation, it was established that there was insufficient evidence that Tlhaganyane committed the alleged theft of the employer’s disciplinary records.
The suspension was subsequently lifted.
Aggrieved by the allegations of theft levelled against him, Tlhaganyane lodged a grievance in terms of Assmang’s grievance policy.
He alleged in his grievance that he was “discriminated against by the employer in alleging that he stole the employer’s disciplinary records”. Following an investigation, Assmang found that Tlhaganyane was not discriminated against.
Unsatisfied with the outcome, Tlhaganyane instructed his attorney to issue summons for defamation of character against Assmang. In the particulars of claim, Tlhaganyane’s attorney stated that Assmang had “dismissed” Tlhaganyane on the allegation of the theft of Assmang’s disciplinary records.
Assmang subsequently charged Tlhaganyane with dishonesty and misrepresentation of facts contained in the particulars of claim as it had only suspended Tlhaganyane and did not dismiss him as alleged in his particulars of claim.
Following an internal hearing, Tlhaganyane was dismissed for dishonesty and misrepresentation.
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), on behalf of Tlhaganyane, referred the dispute to the CCMA and the arbitrator found the dismissal substantively and procedurally fair and that “the sanction of dismissal for dishonesty and misrepresentation was appropriate in the circumstances”.
Amcu, on review before the labour court, argued that the arbitration award stood to be reviewed and set aside on the grounds that the commissioner committed gross irregularities in the following instances: finding that Assmang had the right to discipline Tlhaganyane due to allegations contained in the particulars of claim; when he failed to appreciate the importance of Tlhaganyane’s evidence; and in his assessment of the evidence in that he failed to appreciate that it was Tlhaganyane’s attorney who drafted particulars of claim without him.
In his judgment, Sethene AJ found it “startling” that Assmang instituted disciplinary charges against Tlhaganyane “premised solely on the contents of the particulars of claim which mistakenly referenced dismissal as opposed to suspension”.
Further, had Assmang engaged Tlhaganyane’s attorney, they would have established that the allegations contained in the particulars of claim were “not premised on the employee’s instructions”.
The acting judge concluded that “the arbitrator committed a reviewable irregularity by making a finding that cannot be sustained on the evidence before him and that his conclusion falls outside of a band of decisions to which a reasonable decision-maker could come on the available evidence.”
The arbitration award was set aside and replaced with an order that the dismissal of Tlhaganyane was substantively unfair. He was reinstated with immediate effect from the date of his dismissal.
TINA HOKWANA | Firm ordered to reinstate employee after unfair dismissal
Judge finds disciplinary charges on mistake in contents of particulars of claim 'startling'
