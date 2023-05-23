×

Fashion & Beauty

All the sizzling celebs on the Cannes red carpet

Naomi Campbell dazzles in stunning design gowns

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 23 May 2023 - 13:55
Tarina Patel attends the red carpet in Cannes.
Image: Mike Coppola

Naomi Campbell, The Weeknd, Viola Davis, Tarina Patel, Yseult and Naomi Ackie are just some of the A-listers who have dazzled the first week of the acclaimed 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. As the world’s largest film festival, it brings together filmmakers, distributors, celebrities and other industry players alike for a celebration of cinema.

The red carpet movie premieres, photocalls and after-parties at Cannes are not only star-studded but a fashion fantasy, combining glamour, couture and vintage style.

Here are our picks for the best-dressed in the first week:  

Tarina Patel 

SA's very own was statuesque in a long-sleeved leather bodycon creation by French designer Jadadamparis Adam. The liquid black floor-length number flowed into a silk meringue train. 

Naomi Campbell 

Naomi Campbell attends the red carpet during the Cannes film festival in Cannes, France.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

The supermodel, who celebrated her 53rd birthday with a lavish bash in the city, was a regular feature on the red carpet. Campbell dazzled in not one but three stunning design gowns. The first, a silver sequin Celine gown followed by a pink Chanel bejewelled gown. However, she stole our hearts in a floating fuchsia and pink Valentino gown with cut-out details in the bodice and a cape complete with matching fur accent and Chopard necklace.  

 

Viola Davis 

Viola Davis attends the red carpet during the Cannes film festival.
Image: Kristy Sparow

Fur was a recurring theme on the carpet with The Woman King star further cementing it as its status of glamour. Davis channelled her inner Diana Ross in a white one-shoulder Valentino gown and matching oversized floor-length fur coat. Her larger-than-life afro oozed total diva – the Endless Love singer would approve of the homage.

 

Naomi Ackie  

Naomi Ackie attends the red carpet during the Cannes film festival in Cannes, France.
Image: Mike Marsland

The English actor known for portraying the late Whitney Houston in biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody looked to the Roman romanticism for the carpet for her white cold shoulder gown created by Valentino with collar and floor length sleeves.  

 

Yseult  

Yseult attends the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Image: GONZALO FUENTES

The French musician brought the fashion drama in a red silk taffeta Alexander McQueen with a pin-tucked bodice to the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Yseult completed her look with the unconventional pairing of zipped down leather ankle boots by the British design house.  

 

 Alton Mason  

Alton Mason attends the red carpet during the Cannes film festival.
Image: Mike Coppola

The American model-cum-actor looked dapper in an all-black ensemble from Balenciaga. Braving shirt-less suit, cinched jacket and wide legged trousers; Mason finished his look with patent wingtip soles.  

 

Irina Shayk 

Irina Shayk attends the red carpet during the Cannes film festival in Cannes, France.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

The Russian supermodel, who has never shied away from racy red carpet looks (and envious gym bod) as expected has jaws dropping in a strappy leather ensemble by Mowalola that covered her bare necessities.  

The cast of The Idol  

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson attend the red carpet during the Cannes film festival.
Image: Mike Coppola

Overshadowed by widespread controversy before it even premiere, drama series The Idol (from the creator of hit drama Euphioria Sam Levinson) has everyone talking.  The creator was joined by his lead cast Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily Rose Depp. It was a picture perfect moment with The Weeknd suited in a black tuxedo and Depp in an archival Chanel sequin LBD.  

