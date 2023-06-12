Grief.
When you lose someone you love, it feels like the world has ended.
Sadly, we’re all going to go through this stage in life. There is no escaping it.
Though it may seem like it will always be stormy when someone you love dies, how you and others around you cope is what is important. You will need each other.
“Working through your grief can be a painful process, but it is necessary to ensure your future emotional and physical wellbeing. Experts believe that if you do not grieve at the time of death, or shortly after, the grief may stay bottled up inside you. This can cause emotional problems or physical illness later on,” says Cassey Chambers, the spokesperson for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).
The organisation says when you grieve, you may experience loneliness, emptiness, numbness – you keep expecting your loved one to come back, you have a sense of anger and guilt, wishing you had done things differently with them, among many other emotions.
The stages of grief
To define the stages of grief, Sadag cites David Kessler, a co-author with Elisabeth Kubler-Ross of a book they wrote before her death: “The five stages, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance are a part of the framework that makes up our learning to live without the one we lost.
“They are tools to help us frame and identify what we may be feeling. But they are not steps on some linear timeline in grief. Not everyone goes through all of them or in a prescribed order.
“The stages have evolved since their introduction and they have been very misunderstood over the past three decades. They were never meant to help tuck messy emotions into neat packages. They are responses to loss that many people have, but there is not a typical response to loss as there is no typical loss. Our grief is as individual as our lives.”
Tips to navigate the journey of grief
Image: 123RF
Other experts talk of “phases” or “cycles”.
“Friends and family members go through a similar process, cycling back and forth between the different intense emotions. These phases are often experienced in the sequence described but individuals can cycle through these feelings in a different order and can return to previous phases as grief is processed. It is also entirely possible to feel more than one emotion simultaneously, perhaps to a greater or lesser degree,” says Sadag.
But how do you cope with all these overwhelming emotions?
Sadag shares some tips to help you cope with your loss:
Take care of yourself through self-expression
Talk: You deserve to express yourself at this difficult time, even though others may discourage or even reprimand you for having a strong emotional reaction. Talk about your loved one to others or to God (and encourage them to do so, too). If they are uncomfortable, gently let them know that part of your healing process is getting it off your chest.
Write: Start or continue writing in a journal or diary. You may want to compose a letter to the deceased person to describe how you feel and say things you never got to say. Some questions to write about: how would you spend the rest of your life if you only had a short time to live? Would you say or do things differently? Be as honest as possible about how you feel.
Create: You may want to create a special collage or other artistically inspired memento about your loved one, like a scrapbook. For those who are beginner artists, you can use memorabilia or symbolic items such as seashells. In the process, your thoughts and feelings may become clearer as you provide a creative outlet for expression. This exercise may also bring up other feelings that you need to face.
Remember: Let this be an opportunity to reflect on the good times. Looking back, what do you appreciate about the contributions of your loved one? What are the moments together that you cherish the most? Do things to honour and remember your loved one: if they loved flowers, plant a garden in their honour or help others plant gardens; support the causes and organisations that were important to your loved one.
Sadag says taking good physical care of yourself will help you with dealing with what you are going through.
You will need to make sure you get enough sleep as during a time of grief, your sleep may be interrupted and you are likely to feel tired more often.
Exercise has proven to be a good way to relieve stress levels, so stay as physical as possible. Take walks, run, stretch and most importantly, breathe.
“It is important to have an outlet for sharing grief, even for people who aren’t usually comfortable talking about their feelings. Humans are social creatures and knowing that others know and understand will make you feel better, less alone with your pain.
“Many support groups exist for the public as well as specific populations, such as grieving parents and suicide survivors. Whatever the nature of your loss, connecting with others will help you heal. You will know how far you’ve come when you can share another’s pain and know the possibility of recovery,” says Chambers.
