Wellness

15 high-fibre foods to include in diet to improve gut health

By Sowetan Reporter - 27 June 2023 - 07:46
According to dietary guidelines adults should consume 25 to 30 grams of fibre per day.
Image: 123RF

Conversations about gut health have become the norm in recent years, with a large number of people making diet and lifestyle choices to ensure a healthy gut.

Seventy percent of your immune system is housed in your gut. The gut breaks down the foods that we eat, absorbing nutrients that support essential functions of our body. Studies have found links between gut health and many aspects of our general health, from the immune system and mental health to autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Many facets of modern life can affect the gut microbiome, including high stress levels, too little sleep, eating a Western diet high in processed foods and sugar, and taking antibiotics.

Gut health may be improved through lifestyle and diet changes such as lowering stress levels, getting enough sleep, regular exercise, staying hydrated, eating less processed, high sugar and high fat foods, eating whole grains, and taking a probiotic.

Yellow, green and red dried lentils and black beans are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre and protein.
Image: 123RF

Your mood and mental health can be affected by your gut. The gut produces many neurotransmitters, including serotonin and dopamine, which are essential for regulating mood and emotions. A healthy gut can help to improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Something else that is important for our wellness and is beneficial for our gut is fibre. Fibre is a carbohydrate that the body cannot digest, so it passes through the digestive system relatively intact. This has numerous benefits for our health, including regulating blood sugar levels, reducing cholesterol, and improving gut health. According to dietary guidelines adults should consume 25 to 30 grams of fibre per day, however a number of people do not even get to this amount. Insufficient fibre intake can cause constipation, increased hunger, high cholesterol, blood sugar fluctuations and weight gain.

Affinity Health has compiled a list of 15 high-fibre foods you should include in your diet.

  1. Lentils - Lentils are a great soluble and insoluble fibre source. They can be easily added to soups, salads, and stews, making them a versatile addition to any meal.
  2. Quinoa - Quinoa is a gluten-free grain high in fibre, protein, and other essential nutrients. It can be used as a substitute for rice or pasta in many dishes.
  3. Broccoli - Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable packed with nutrients, including fibre. It is also low in calories, making it an excellent choice for those trying to lose weight.
  4. Berries - Berries such as raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries, are high in fibre and antioxidants. You can eat berries on their own, added to yoghurt or smoothies, or used as a topping for oatmeal or cereal.
  5. Chia seeds - Chia seeds are an excellent soluble and insoluble fibre source. You can sprinkle them on top of yoghurt or oatmeal, added to smoothies, or use them in baking.
  6. Oats - Oats are a great source of soluble fibre, which has been shown to reduce cholesterol levels. They can be eaten as oatmeal or used in baking.
  7. Almonds - Almonds are high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats. They make a great snack on their own or can be added to salads, oatmeal, or smoothies.
  8. Sweet potatoes - Sweet potatoes are a good source of fibre and vitamins A and C. They can be roasted, mashed, or used as a substitute for regular potatoes.
  9. Avocado - Avocado is a good source of fibre and healthy fats. You can add it to salads, as a toast spread, or as a substitute for mayonnaise in sandwiches.
  10. Artichokes - Artichokes are a great source of fibre and antioxidants. They can be roasted, steamed, or used in dips and spreads.
  11. Brussels sprouts - Brussels sprouts are a cruciferous vegetable that is high in fibre, as well as vitamins C and K. They can be roasted, steamed, or used in salads.
  12. Split peas - Split peas are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre and protein. They are often used in soups and stews.
  13. Apples - Apples are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, as well as vitamins and antioxidants. You can eat them on their own or use them in baking.
  14. Black beans - Black beans are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre and protein. You can use them in soups, salads, and chilli.
  15. Whole wheat bread - Whole wheat bread is a good source of fibre and other essential nutrients. It can be used as a substitute for white bread in sandwiches and toast.

