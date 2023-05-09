“I only acted on Durban Gen for six to seven months before I got the call to play Mlilo and seeing that I was just a call actor, it was easy for me to let go of my detective character for my dream job.
I'm just a mama's boy, says The River actor Vuyo Biyela
Fame has not gone to the head of Umlazi-born actor
Television viewers might love to hate Vuyo Biyela as bad boy Mlilo Hlophe on The River but he claims to be more of a mama’s boy in real life.
Last week fans of the 1Magic daily drama were left in shock when his character was met with a bloody and dramatic exit. After a 10-month run on the show that quickly made him a household name, Biyela believes that his exit scenes were one for the books.
The 28-year-old Umlazi-born actor joined the popular telenovela last May and in March it earned him Outstanding Newcomer at the Royalty Soapie Award in March.
“I grew up watching a lot of movies on the VCR with my late cousin, who was like a brother to me. We used to love The Karate Kid and we’d always act out the moves as if we were real actors. We would do scenes that we loved the most. I think that’s where my love for acting began,” Biyela said.
“I also used to act at church and sing in the choir...so the arts was a fascinating thing for me.”
As early as eight years old, he had already decided that acting was a path he would take professionally. After a failed soccer career later, he registered for a drama course at Durban University of Technology (DUT).
“I thought I was going to pursue a life as a soccer player but after I got expelled I decided to go for something else,” Biyela said.
“It had only been two years since I graduated from DUT when I got the call from the producers of The River. I remember being super shocked because I couldn’t believe it. I actually thought that someone was pranking me or something.
“We then started shooting in April. Being on set was surreal because a few years ago I remember telling my friends that one day I’m going to be on The River and for that to happen in real life was mind-blowing.”
While The River was Biyela’s big break, he is no stranger to the television screen. Before he secured the role of Mlilo, Biyela had a supporting role as Detective Mbele on eTV’s Durban Gen. He also featured in the 2021 movie Salamina, where he acted alongside Mbalenhle Mavimbela from The Wife.
“We shot the movie in 2020 and the following year I won the Best Newcomer in Film at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards... that award meant a lot to me as it validated that I was on the right track,” he said.
“I only acted on Durban Gen for six to seven months before I got the call to play Mlilo and seeing that I was just a call actor, it was easy for me to let go of my detective character for my dream job.
“At first I thought everything regarding my introduction to television was happening too quickly but I soon realised that God’s timing is always perfect!”
Biyela grew up as an only child and had always been close to his mother. He explained that although he may be well-known, the fame bug hasn’t bitten him yet.
“I was quite popular in high school, so fame isn’t something new to me, I’ve always been used to people showing me some love in public hence it’s no different now,” he said.
“This is why I chose not to move out and continue to live with my mother because she keeps me in check. She always reminds me of who I am and my goals so that I’m not left distracted by anything around me.
“I am currently unemployed, I’ve been unemployed since January. I’ve been going on auditions but I have faith that something will come. My dream role is to act as a villain that everyone loves to hate.”
