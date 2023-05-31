×

Fashion & Beauty

Best looks at the Cannes Film Festival

SA-born star Thuso Mbedu was the belle of the ball

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 31 May 2023 - 17:45
Image: Kristy Sparow

This year’s Cannes Film Festival Week was not only a two-week cinematic extravaganza, but it also served glamorous red carpet moments from premieres to the photocalls and after-parties. SMag has a roundup of the best looks:

Thuso Mbedu  

Revealed as the new face of LOréal Paris at Cannes, the SA-born star was the belle of the ball at the closing ceremony at the weekend. She stunned in a sweeping pearl Elie Saab gown with a crepe pink ombre floral appliqué that flowed into the train and as a necktie.  

Tarina Patel  

Image: Daniele Venturelli

The SA actor serves lewks, not once but three times on the Cannes red carpet. For her second ensemble Patel wore a silver and coin gown that featured a long-sleeved mesh bodice complete with a crystal corset.  

 

Lori Harvey  

Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

American model and socialite is on the fast-track to becoming number one on the style watch-list. Her bodycon look put to shame our gym goals. The 26-year-old made heads turn at the premiere of Asteroid City in a plunging neckline gown that revealed her absolutely envious body with sheer panelling by Peter Dundas.

 

Fan Bingbing 

Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The 41-year-old Chinese actor made her comeback on the red carpet at the French Riviera after a five-year hiatus serving statuesque looks after another. For the closing ceremony carpet, Bingbing poured onto the red carpet in a feathered ombre Georges Hobeika couture creation, proving that you can never keep a stylish woman down forever. 

 

Queen Latifah 

Image: Mike Marsland

The rapper and actor opted for a Lanvin off-white tuxedo jacket on arrival at the amfAR Cannes Gala blue. As host of the prestigious event, Latifah later had an outfit change of a black strapless floor-sweeping Carolina Herrera gown with heavy tulle detailing.  

 

Teyana Taylor  

Image: Victor Boyko

The actor, singer and dancer was the epitome of heavenly bodies. Her daring look screamed drop dead gorgeous. The White Men Can’t Jump star flaunted her taunt tummy in a black Monét gown that featured long sleeves and an angular cut-out in her midsection, showing off her chiselled abs and sculptured figure.  

 

Winnie Harlow  

Image: Ernesto Ruscio

The Canadian fashion model looked elegant in a Jean Paul Gaultier emerald silk sash with a halter-neck design that transitioned into a train over a jet-black velvet skirt.  

