"When I was young, I never thought acting was a profession you could profit from," he said.
"Where I come from, there isn't that much inspiration in terms of actors in this profession. All that you can aspire to is either being a taxi driver or someone working in other fields besides the acting or entertainment industry."
In his early childhood, Nzuza lived with his grandparents in the northern parts of Kranskop in KZN.
"When I started high school, I went back to Umlazi to stay with my father's side of the family until I completed varsity," he said.
"When I was 19 years old, I embarked on my theatre journey. My first theatre production was in 2012. I was very excited and elated to perform my first play in front of an audience.
"I performed the role of a mine worker at our community arts centre and again at a big festival in Newcastle. In 2017, when I was 24, I did my very first professional play which took place at the Baxter Theatre Centre led by the University of Cape Town... I won't forget my opening night because it took place on my birthday – May 4."
In 2018 and again last year, Nzuza walked away with best actor in a drama at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards. He has also won a prestigious SA Film and Television Award (Saftas).
"Awards mean a lot to me... it's like some sort of validation for your craft and what you do. Acting isn't easy and when you get the acknowledgement you deserve it means that you are seen and more work will come your way," he said.
"However, the downside is that you're more expensive which might limit you in terms of securing acting gigs, but I always reinvent myself so that I appeal more to producers."
Thobani Nzuza continues to excel in yet another role
'I enjoy portraying both personalities'
Image: Supplied.
From eHostela to Uzalo, DiepCity and Isitha, actor Thobani Nzuza has positioned himself as the go-to leading man for many local productions – but it was not easy.
He is yet again playing another layered role as Lazarus Ncuma on e.tv daily drama Isitha.
"Being an artist has always been something that I wanted to do. When I was in primary school I played lead in most of our performances," said the 30-year-old actor.
"Most of the roles I've played are not too far apart based on their personalities. On eHostela I was playing a gangster who was obsessed with protecting his mother and on Uzalo, I played an inkabi from KwaZulu-Natal who cares about his music career.
"However, now, I play a man who lives two lives. He is a businessman who is family orientated and would do anything for his loved ones but moonlights as a street gangster, who is in love with an older woman who he kidnapped in Eswatini.
"Lazarus is a very complex character which is both challenging and emotionally draining to act out but I enjoy portraying both personalities because they feel more like they are a part of me although he walks around with a fake ID and I don't."
Nzuza was born and raised in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). He had always been deeply rooted in his love for performance art. After high school, he chose to study drama and production at the Durban University of Technology.
