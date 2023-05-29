×

Nandi Madida announced as the new host of Africa Now Radio

I want to showcase large array of talent from the continent, says singer

By Masego Seemela - 29 May 2023 - 17:29
Nandi Madida is host of Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio
Image: supplied

Actor, singer and presenter Nandi Madida is in her element as she ventures into a new era in her career which she describes as "a lot more relaxed and content."

The 35-year-old entertainer will usher her new era as a host of Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio, it was announced on Monday at a press briefing in Fourways. She takes the reins from media personality Luthando “LootLove” Shosha, who has hosted the show since 2021. 

“Everything that I’ve been through until this point makes sense. My life has always made sense, but with the moves that God provides me with, shows me how much he cares; so I’m forever grateful,” Madida said.

“The fact that I had to earn this gig by sending through my demo and going through the process means even more to me.

“I was at home when I got a text saying I got the job. I was so shocked but in a good way. My husband Zakes [Bantwini], on the other hand, said that he knew I was going to get the job because my demo was ‘super good’.” 

Nandi Madida is host of Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio
Image: supplied

The global African music radio show, which is in its fourth season, has seen exclusive interviews with Africa’s biggest stars such as Davido, Stonebwoy, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Nasty C, Rema, Ayra Starr, Asake, Omah Lay and many more. 

Madida plans to be the torch-bearer that showcases the large array of talent coming from the continent.  

“We as an African nation have been robbed for the longest time. Our dark history did so much injustice to who we are as a people as they tried to mute our glory and what we are talented in. So, if I can in anyway undo the hurt or injustices we faced from colonialism, I will be glad to do that,” said the singer. 

“With doing this, at least, I will know that I contributed to the freedom of the generation that’s to come after us and I plan to do so through music.”

Madida added that she hoped to leave behind a legacy that her kids will be proud of one day. 

“More than anything, the most important thing I want is for people to always remember how I made them feel. We can take away all the glitz, glam and accolades… all that remains is the type of person you were to people,” Madida said. 

“One thing that I want my kids to learn from me is that I am an imperfect mom who’ll make mistakes but I’ll always have their best interests at heart.

“I want them to also forgive and be kind to themselves because they are also human, but above all I want them to also know that they have to reach their full potential and to go for their dreams no matter what.”

Nandi Madida is the host of Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio
Image: supplied

