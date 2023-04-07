It’s been a fulfilling journey, if I may say.
Gospel singer Everton Mlalazi spreads message of hope through music
The soulful singer recently released a hope-infused song with five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, titled Nomakunje
Image: Supplied.
In a world dominated by bad news and depressing reality, Zimbabwe-born contemporary gospel artist Everton Mlalazi believes a message of hope is a necessity and he’s doing so through song.
The soulful singer recently released a hope-infused song with five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, titled Nomakunje, which he believes is set to be the soundtrack for the world as we hold on to hope in a post-pandemic world.
Mlalazi first broke into the music scene as the lead singer for the gospel group The Vine. He went on to follow his calling to honour his worship ministry by pursuing a solo career.
His career began when he recorded vocals at his home during the pandemic, and after garnering positive feedback from listeners, he knew he was in perfect alignment with God’s plan for his life. That led him to believing that his music "has the ability to heal any situation”.
With hope as the golden thread of his music, Mlalazi speaks to SMag on the importance of promoting hope and cheer during the Easter season.
How did you meet your calling as a gospel singer?
I grew up in a Christian family; we would wake up everyday to morning devotion which my father would lead and in the evening before we slept.
My father loved singing, we would sing hymns a lot. Going to church was the same thing so I knew I had more to give than just being in church, I accepted the call to be a gospel minister.
How would you describe your journey in the gospel genre?
It’s been very giving. I appreciate all the support from day one. I’ve seen my music grow from just someone who sings in church for a particular congregation or audition to someone that sings on big stages for the entire country. I have had performances in Zambia, Nigeria and SA.
It’s been a fulfilling journey, if I may say.
It's Good Friday; how important is it for the masses to seek the word of God?
More than ever – I can’t emphasise the need to put God first. If you were to check the Bible verse that’s in the middle, Psalms 118:8, it encourages us to seek God and put him first in everything that we do.
Jesus came to die on the cross for you and me and this season is a reminder of the sacrifice that he made… he paid it all.
How important is spiritual upliftment in these times?
Quite important, we need to always seek God especially when things aren’t going so well. We need not divert our attention and look elsewhere because that itself brings a deterrent in our lives.
A relationship with God is not only in the good or bad times, it’s a relationship in your entire life; it’s not conditional.
When we are happy, we must be happy in God and seek him through all our emotions or situations.
As a gospel singer, what do you think people need more?
To know more about God’s love and our job as gospel musicians or ministers to bring them into that space. We need to crate platforms where they get to interact with their God.
People need a revival where we ensure that people understand that we are nothing without God. We must not look for answers in man but more in God.
What message would you tell someone who needs healing emotionally and mentally?
God is a healer. When you call upon him, he will give you all the healing you need. God is able to read your heart because he understands you.
He would not allow you to go through a situation that you can’t handle. Therefore, if you’re going through a struggle or tribulation, glorify him because you’re going through an experience of him taking you out of the mud to a surface that’s sunny and dry.
He is giving an experience of a lifetime. So, whenever you might be met with the same experience, you are able to believe that he can take you out or through it again.
What are your aspirations as a gospel singer?
When I got into the ministry of gospel music, I had the sole purpose to spread and teach about the word and love of God.
Therefore my aspirations are drawn from that aspect which will not only see me as a gospel singer in Zimbabwe or southern African but to be able to touch lives in the world at large.
