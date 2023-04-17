She said police would announce “when the date of court is confirmed”.
No court date yet for actor accused of killing young lover in Kempton Park
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
The police are yet to confirm when a 51-year-old actor accused of murdering his lover will appear in court.
The actor, who had guest appearances in the telenovela Diepe Waters and the soapie Getroud Met Rugby on KYKNet, was expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday.
He allegedly shot dead his 29-year-old fiancée in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park area on Thursday and then took an overdose of medication, resulting in his hospitalisation.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told TimesLIVE the man was in hospital but could not confirm his condition despite his being under police guard.
“I believe only a medical expert can confirm the condition of a patient,” she said.
