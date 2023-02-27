×

Fashion & Beauty

Best-dressed A-listers for the SAG Awards

Zendaya served multiple lewks

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 27 February 2023 - 15:10
Zendaya attends the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Tinseltown was abuzz this weekend as it hosted two major award ceremonies, the 54th National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards as well as the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Both the yellow and red carpets displayed outstanding looks from figure flaunting silhouettes to fabulous fashion moments. Here is a round-up of the best-dressed from the SAG Awards: 

Zendaya in Valentino and Armani 

Zendaya attends the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Image: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Zendaya served multiple lewks at the SAG Awards. The first look was a pastel pink Valentino gown with a rosette that flowed into the train.

Zendaya’s second look was revealed when she co-presented an award for Outstanding Performance by Female Actor in Miniseries alongside Paul Mescal. She kept it simple in an Armani colour-block geometric gown with a cut-out bodice and silky pink train.  

Qunita Bruson in Jean-Loius Sabaji

Qunita Bruson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Image: Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star shimmered in a scallop-inspired Jean-Loius Sabaji gown with crystal and glass beads details.

Angela Bassett in Giambattista Valli

Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Image: Amy Sussman

The leading lady was a ray of sunshine in a yellow off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli tulle. She paired the look with stunning diamond drop earrings.

Niecy Nash in Vera Wang

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Image: Emma McIntyre

The Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actress turned heads in a pleated custom chartreuse Vera Wang gown.

Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Image: Amy Sussman

The Till actress floated on the red carpet in a sparkling custom Louis Vuitton gown with hand-embroidered pink ombre petals.

Ariana DeBose in Prabal Gurung

Ariana DeBose at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Image: Amy Sussman

The Oscar winner opted for a hot pink power suit by Prabal Gurung, with her styling duo Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edminston dubbing DeRose’s look “hot pink unapologetic gorgeousness”.

Sheila Atim in Christopher John Rogers

Sheila Atim on the red carpet of the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.
Image: Amy Sussman

The Woman King star looked incredible in a corset and button-down shirt ballgown skirt by Christopher John Rogers.

Tyler James Williams in Thrash Bespoke

Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Image: Amy Sussman

The Abbott Elementary actor looked dapper in a fashionable patterned tuxedo.  

