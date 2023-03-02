Red reigns supreme as fashion colour of choice

Step aside “Viva Magenta” and let red have her reign! In case you have missed it, red has been the colour of the year thus far and it has nothing to do with the month of love that has just ended.
Even though Pantone predicted the colour of the year to be “Viva Magenta”, vibrant shades of scarlet, ruby, cherry, merlot and crimson have been splattered all over the international fashion community in the first quarter of the year.
Red brought a passionate, fiery excitement and energy back on the runways, streets, entertainment and red carpets. Other denotations of the unmistakable colour include danger and action – a sense of urgency to strike while the iron is hot. Perhaps, reminding us that when the moment comes to be bold, just go for it.
These following red memorable moments in pop culture thus far this year have not disappointed. Jot down some style notes on how you too can incorporate this fire starter into your wardrobe:
Rihanna
Memories of the pop culture heiress’s comeback at the Apple Super Bowl Halftime Show is the stubborn stain on our lips. Suspended in a scarlet zipped Loewe jumpsuit and glossy bustier accessorised with Messika jewellery, the musician and fashion icon wore head-to-toe red for her unforgettable performance. Standing out in a sea of her white dancers. The musician mixed up her looks with a floor-swiping puffer coat and red gloves throughout the night, and amped up the drama of her red affair with matching lips and manicure of her cult beauty brand Fenty.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Who can forget the sultry musician’s Swarovski devil that prowled the fashion streets during the Paris haute couture fashion week. Covered in red paint and bejewelled in over 30,000 red crystal stones that took almost four hours to place on her body, she arrived at the Schiaparelli show wearing a red creation by the same designer, before taking a front-row seat.
Red carpets
We are thick into the awards season in Hollywood and some stars elevated the red in red carpet. Pop stars Sam Smith and Kim Petras (backed by an entourage) donned a sea of red at the Grammy’s before taking to the stage. Their performance of Unholy introduced by Madonna was so red hot it triggered an avalanche of complaints registered by the Federal Communications Commission, with viewers complaining that the act glorified the devil. Back at home, the SA Style Awards themed their extravaganza Uber Glam – Dare to be Red, where guests were gowned and tuxedoed in fashionable variations of the colour.
Runways
A simmering trend from the summer/spring 2023 season, red has made a grand re-entrance onto the runway with it dominating haute couture runways of Giambattista Valli, Iris van Harpen and Valentino. The bright hue trickled down to the fall/winter ready-to-wear runways as seen at shows for Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra and Marni.
Street Style
Mimicking the runways, the trend has found its way onto the streets, with fashionistas interpreting the trend in a playful and individualistic way. Here are a few tips on how you can strike it in red:
1. Red all the way
The best way to wear the red trend is all at one. Either in the same tone power suit with a blazer and trousers or for something flirtier a pleated skirt with a cosy chuck knit jersey.
2. Accessories
Enjoy the excitement of red without it being overwhelming by fusing the colour in accessories. A bright red woollen hat, gloves and boots add the drama without being too theatrical.
3. Single out red
Taking cue from the accessories, make red the standout feature of the outfit and then dress around it. Look for tonal colours such as browns, navy and blues (all the winter cooler tones) that will complement the warm red tone.
