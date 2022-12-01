Ke Dezemba bosso – Zii big dayz are here! Spice up the festive season with a sprinkle of risqué fashion trends.
From the influx of music festivals to clinking champagne sips by the pool, the reasons to celebrate are endless and the invites are coming in fast. Complement that glowing sun-soaked skin with these sultry fashion trends guaranteed to elevate your style and bring on the good times.
Posh gym wear
Say goodbye to ill-fitting leggings and unflattering sweaters forever. Fashion’s most forgiving trend, athleisure, has taken our style one step forward by infusing classic sporty silhouettes with luxe fabrication for an elevated and refreshing remix to any ensemble. To style this trend, be on the lookout for silky tracksuits co-ords, satin-feel sweatshirts and slip dresses and sporty bomber jackets in luxe finish.
Barely there sheer
When looking to incorporate this trend into your style, always try to be breathtaking rather than to be the Zodwa Wabantu of the party. Simply put, air on the side of flirty, sensual and mystical. To dial down the suggestive tone of the trend, option the sheer pieces to be a layering piece that can go over an existing look. But should you want to turn up the thermostat a smidge, layer sheer pieces on top of one another for an elegant cover-up.
Spice up your festive season with a sprinkle of risqué fashion trends
Turn heads with posh gym wear, show off your abs
Ke Dezemba bosso – Zii big dayz are here! Spice up the festive season with a sprinkle of risqué fashion trends.
From the influx of music festivals to clinking champagne sips by the pool, the reasons to celebrate are endless and the invites are coming in fast. Complement that glowing sun-soaked skin with these sultry fashion trends guaranteed to elevate your style and bring on the good times.
Posh gym wear
Say goodbye to ill-fitting leggings and unflattering sweaters forever. Fashion’s most forgiving trend, athleisure, has taken our style one step forward by infusing classic sporty silhouettes with luxe fabrication for an elevated and refreshing remix to any ensemble. To style this trend, be on the lookout for silky tracksuits co-ords, satin-feel sweatshirts and slip dresses and sporty bomber jackets in luxe finish.
Barely there sheer
When looking to incorporate this trend into your style, always try to be breathtaking rather than to be the Zodwa Wabantu of the party. Simply put, air on the side of flirty, sensual and mystical. To dial down the suggestive tone of the trend, option the sheer pieces to be a layering piece that can go over an existing look. But should you want to turn up the thermostat a smidge, layer sheer pieces on top of one another for an elegant cover-up.
Stomach out
If you are beaming with pride from your gym gains – consider this trend your well-deserved prize. From the cropped puffer jackets to the 2000s inspired “V” tops, the trend power of the shrinking shirts has no bounds. This season the heat factor is raised even higher with cropped armour inspired statement pieces in metallic. To try the trend, pair your favourite crop with a flirty ball skirt to show off the midriff, or wide-legged trouser to create an elongated and balanced silhouette.
Underwear as outerwear
Shapewear worn as outerwear is one of fashion’s most love-hated trend – and admittedly, one that you’re more sensible self would frown upon. This season expect corset inspired body braces, garters peering through denim trousers and activewear’s shake-up where sports brands re-interpret corsets for a modern chic-ness that keeps its feminine and sensual demeanour. To mitigate the risk in risqué, dial back the cheeky by layering the silk dress over an outfit or pair the classic corset with a white shirt for a playful adult outfit.
Leather lovin’
With the party season underway, having dependable go-to pieces that won’t flack is crucial. Queue the leather jacket and skirt. Unusual for the spring/summer season, leather makes for the perfect pairing companion when out at music festivals and late summer evenings. From racy accessories such as the body harness to tight-fitted trousers and blazers in hues of oxblood and tan, leather is the classic and timeless all-rounder.
Party-girl revival: Hone the club-kid energy with these makeup trends
Selema (Po Po) hitmaker Musa Keys has become a household name by doing things his way
Hope Mbhele has had a winning year
Lock your hair with luxurious colour and nostalgic styles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos