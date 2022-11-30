Lock your hair with luxurious colour and nostalgic styles

After-party reboot

When the lights go up and the music fades, nurse your partied-out tresses back to health

Throughout the festive season, we will be trying out all the trending hairstyles that we haven’t had the opportunity to rock during the year, so there is bound to be a lot of styling, curling, braiding, and slicking involved.

Condition, then detangle: If you use hair gel or a holding spray on your natural hair or wigs, slather on a generous amount of leave-in conditioner before combing it out to detangle strands, soften knots, and prevent breakage.

Quick refresh: Sweat, confetti, braai smoke, or beach sand — any one of these is bound to land up in our hair during the season, so give hair and scalp a quick refresh with a few blasts of dry shampoo at the roots or in-between braids to remove excess oil, odours, or product build-up.

Bye-bye build-up: Use a scalp scrub before washing with your normal shampoo or keep a minty, clarifying shampoo on hand to help lift build-up, soothe the scalp, and refresh hair.

Heat-protect: If you curl or straighten your relaxed hair or wigs, a heat-protectant spray needs to be part of your arsenal. Excessive heat styling without any protective styling aids can leave locks dry, lacklustre, and vulnerable to breakage. Apply a heat-protectant spray and use a wide-toothed comb to work the product through the strands before introducing heat.

Hit and mist: Whether you’re sporting wigs, braids or natural hair, add something extra to your locks by finishing off your styling with the application of a hair mist in a light, subtle scent. It will not only refresh tresses but also add a lingering fragrance bubble around you.

Party rehab: Put your hair in serious hangover recovery by applying a deep-conditioning hair mask that will restore moisture and nutrients that may have been diminished by over-styling and late nights. Bring wigs back to life by generously applying a deep-conditioning mask, place wig in a plastic bag and leave in a warm, sunny area to help conditioner penetrate. After 30 minutes, remove from the bag and rinse out with lukewarm water as normal.