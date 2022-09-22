No clear indication what caused pupils to fall ill at primary school
Department of education denies gas leak claims
22 September 2022 - 07:22
A month has passed and the Gauteng department of education still doesn’t know what caused 21 primary pupils to fall sick at school and have to be rushed to different health facilities.
The group of pupils from Thembelihle Primary School were taken to Far East Rand, Pholosong and Tambo Memorial hospitals after complaining about severe headaches, dizziness and stomach cramps while sitting in different classes on August 25...
