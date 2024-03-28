Brand SA pays homage to amapiano music genre

Swiftly approaching a passerby, who is captivated by the scent of Ylang permeating the air, exhibitor Lindiwe Ratlhagane leads the customer to the beautifully arranged assortment of diffusers and scented candles.
Knowledgeable and charming, 38-year-old Ratlhagane is the founder of Lethabo Ke Kganya Home Fragrances – a holistic fragrant range which began as the quest for alternative aliment to medicine for her son.
“In 2020, I was involved in a car accident while pregnant with my son. This unfortunately resulted in him being highly anxious and easily startled all the time. They recommended medication, but I sought out an alternative. I then learnt about the power of fragrance and what it can do for you,” Ratlhagane says.
“Each fragrance has its benefits; lemongrass renewed energy as it will wake you up and give you energy. French lavender has soothing properties, and Ylang Ylang reduces anxiety. It's three years since we started this journey and my son’s confidence has grown.
“After noting the results I got from my son, I began to share my candles and diffusers with my friends. They would tell me that ever since they got the diffuser, they could sleep at night. From those testimonies, I began selling them. We have grown to the extent that we have employed two full-time staff."
Khoi Africa
In Orlando East, a Soweto family owned business was launched after unearthing the discovery of Mzansi’s technology potential from an intriguing news article.
“We specialise in wearable technology – smart glasses, watches and rings. We began in 2020, based on an article that highlights the profit margins of US electronics company Apple in Africa, of which 30 percent of its wearable technology sales comprises African consumers," says Thato Magwegape, brand development director at Khoi Africa.
“The first product we launched was the Afriwatch1 smart and fitness watch around the Covid period. It gives your health vitals, heart rate, stress level, the level of oxygen in the blood, blood pressure,” he says.
“I joined the family company in early 2022 after my uncle and the CEO convinced me to leave my corporate job. He said, ‘Hey listen, if you want to have something of value in this life have an impact’. I’ve taken my 13 years of corporate knowledge and plugged it into our family business.
“The product is completely ours and we are happy to be the forerunners when it comes to wearable technology in Africa."
Magwegape says the opportunities to expand into Africa and ultimately become global players are within reach with the support of the government in skills training and manufacturing capabilities.
“The biggest challenge is consumer trust, mainly because we are a relatively new brand. It's about time that our government sees Africa as a major player in the technology space – we have the skills and the smarts, but we need their support."
Brand SA pays homage to amapiano music genre
Buy Local expo showcases new brands in accessories, self-care
Image: supplied
“Amapiano is SA’s best cultural export internationally,” proclaims Jimmy Ranamane, Brand South Africa's general manager for global markets.
Ranamane’s sentiments was met with roaring applause from the youthful crowd during a panel discussion at Proudly South African's 12th annual Buy Local Summit and Expo held on Monday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton.
Facilitated by Robot Boii, the panel praised the music genre for creating job opportunities, showcasing Mzansi talent globally and the impact it has had on culture.
“It’s a platform that showcases our evolving culture as Africans. But beyond that it shows that the youth can take ownership of any product of their future in SA, with little to no involvement from the government,” Ranamane said.
Panellists included DJ Legendary Crisp from Y (formerly YFM), choreographer Bontle Modiselle and events promoter Thulani Maduse aka Thulani Way.
“Amapiano is the sound of empowerment for the youth of SA. Even if you think about how it started – its producers were classified as bedroom producers and pushed out of certain spaces. Turns out that was a blessing as they created their own space which in turn empowered everyone else,” added Crisp.
Elsewhere, exhibitors welcomed the streaming scores of the expo goers.
Lethabo Ke Kganya Home Fragrances
Image: supplied
Khoi Africa
Image: supplied
Isimodeni jewellery
First-time exhibitor and qualified fine jewellery designer, Nomfundo Dlamini, grew weary at the thought that the silver lining to creating her jewellery line would be tarnished by the retail world.
“I studied jewellery design from 2006 to 2010 [via] a B-Tech [degree]. I worked in retail under American Swiss and Sterns [jewellery brands] and discovered that I wasn't happy with selling other people’s products," Dlamini says.
“It felt as though I’m chasing my tail. I wake up in the morning, go to work to sell someone else’s things where I can make the product myself.”
Hailing from Durban, Dlamini decided to step out and pursue her dreams by first interning with a local jeweller to refresh her jewellery making skills and later a fine jewellery lecturer at Durban University for Technology.
Dlamini’s fine jewellery celebrates her Zulu heritage by infusing beadwork in refreshing modern designs for all occasions.
“The modern style of the jewellery was a concise decision. Durban is a beading hub for traditionally beaded Zulu jewellery, and I needed to find a way to stand out," she says.
“I do the manufacturing, the design, social media – it's a one-man band for now. I want to tap into the retail industry about my brand. Mostly to be paired with jewellery.”
Image: supplied
