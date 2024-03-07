Refilwe Modiselle keeps shining light for the marginalised
Star’s motive to break social stereotypes
With every slate, roll, scene and number of take, Refilwe Modiselle is always keeping her eye on the ball – to further drive inclusion and representation on the global stage.
The 38-year-old star remembers first prominently making her mark on the runway as a model in a show for David Tlale in 2005.
Her motive was one and clear, to break social stereotypes. And almost two decades later, Modiselle continues to bring change and shine light for Africans living with albinism.
“From a very young age, I knew I never wanted to be boxed in or be given limits. I’ve always used everything that I do as a discipline to do the bigger work which is being a teacher and healer… the difference is that my ministry is in different places,” said Modiselle.
“Everything that I’ve done was my responsibility to bring change… my entire career speaks to that. All the roles I’ve played either on television or in theatre have interwoven into one another so beautifully and that’s why my entire work is seen by many today."
In her latest role, Modiselle slips into character in The Executives as attorney Tebogo in the new Netflix legal thriller premiering on Thursday.
“When I went for the audition two years ago, I was just told to dress corporate and come at a specific time. It took me two hours to practice different scenes and the same day, I got the call that I got the role,” she said.
“I love Law & Order and when I was told I’d be playing the role of an attorney, I was excited because it’s definitely up my alley.
“It was a dream come true because it wasn’t just an albinism role but a normal role that producers knew I got to embody as the skilled actor that I am. People will get to see Tebogo’s feisty moments and how well she protects the chief justice.”
One third of the famous Modiselle sisters, she was also part of the latest production of For Colored Girls at Joburg Theatre. The revival directed by James Ngcobo also starred Mona Monyane, Swankie Mafoko, Thuto Gaasenwe, Siphesihle Ndaba, Danica Jones, Boitumelo Lesejane and Siobhan King. It rolled its last curtain call on Sunday.
“I want to leave a legacy where change was made and I am that figure. I want young aspiring entertainers to be able to look at what I’ve done and realise that it is possible because Refilwe did it,” she said.
“I mean, I’m on Showmax, Netflix. and the theatre stage All that work took time but ultimately, the mission is to change the black narrative for girls that look like myself. I want to change the limitations posed on us.”