Refilwe Modiselle keeps shining light for the marginalised

With every slate, roll, scene and number of take, Refilwe Modiselle is always keeping her eye on the ball – to further drive inclusion and representation on the global stage.

The 38-year-old star remembers first prominently making her mark on the runway as a model in a show for David Tlale in 2005.

Her motive was one and clear, to break social stereotypes. And almost two decades later, Modiselle continues to bring change and shine light for Africans living with albinism.

“From a very young age, I knew I never wanted to be boxed in or be given limits. I’ve always used everything that I do as a discipline to do the bigger work which is being a teacher and healer… the difference is that my ministry is in different places,” said Modiselle.

“Everything that I’ve done was my responsibility to bring change… my entire career speaks to that. All the roles I’ve played either on television or in theatre have interwoven into one another so beautifully and that’s why my entire work is seen by many today."